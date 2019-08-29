Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday partially dismissed a lawsuit by investors in General Electric Co that accused the company of concealing $24 billion (19.55 billion pounds) in insurance liabilities and using fraudulent accounting to prop up its power business.

Judge Jesse Furman, however, granted the shareholders permission to amend their complaint. The class-action lawsuit, originally filed in November 2017, consolidates six cases that sought to hold GE and its senior leaders accountable for falling profits in recent years.

The suit, brought by more than a dozen U.S. and foreign pension plans, retirement funds and investors in GE, names the company and former Chief Executive Officers Jeff Immelt, John Flannery and other senior executives. It alleges they understated GE's exposure to long-term care insurance risks and risks related to its long-term service agreements with customers that bought power plant equipment from GE.

"Plaintiffs may be able to allege additional facts regarding the individual defendants' knowledge, or conscious disregard of, GE's actuarial issues (with respect to its LTC portfolio) and the trends and risks it should have disclosed (with respect to its LTSAs) that would permit plaintiffs to clear the scienter bar," Furman wrote in his ruling, referring to the legal term for knowledge of wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Dan Grebler)

By Alwyn Scott
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.14% 8.11 Delayed Quote.4.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:11pBrazil president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro to meet with Trump on Friday
RE
06:10pGeneral Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
RE
06:01pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : ICGA Delegates Move on Issues Impacting Iowa Corn Farmers at Annual Grassroots Summit
PU
05:56pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : What They Are Saying About EPA's New Methane Proposal
PU
05:55pEmily Silver’s On the Mojave Road’ opens at the Desert Light Gallery  Sept. 6 to Dec. 31, 2019
SE
05:53pWaymo urges U.S. to 'promptly' remove barriers to self-driving cars
RE
05:52pGeneral Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
RE
05:46pBRENDAN BOYLE : Boyle Statement Condemning Trump Administration's Decision to Rollback Regulation on Methane
PU
05:41pWORLD BANK : Statement on Education Project in Xinjiang, China
PU
05:28pAmazon to offer help for customers who search about suicide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TONGCHENG ELONG : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION - MARKETING SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
2GUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : Gunpowder Capital Corp., Closes Third Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement o..
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Hurricane Dorian is on the way and Verizon is ready
4ZENDESK INC : ZENDESK : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
5LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber, Lyft threaten $60 million California ballot measure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group