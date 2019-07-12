Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Finance : Declares Dividend of $2.30 Per Share In Its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 08:35am EDT

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $2.30 PER SHARE ON ITS 9.00% SERIES C

CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK

PASADENA, CA - July 12, 2019 - General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions (the "Company"), announced today that in accordance with the terms of its 9.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:GFNCP) (the "Series C Preferred Stock"), the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $2.30 per share. The dividend is the twenty-fifth dividend being paid by the Company on its Series C Preferred Stock and is payable with respect to the period commencing on April 30, 2019 and ending on July 30, 2019. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2019 to preferred stockholders of record as of July 30, 2019.

About General Finance Corporation

Headquartered in Pasadena, California, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN, www.generalfinance.com) is a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions. Management's expertise in these sectors drives disciplined growth strategies, operational guidance, effective capital allocation and capital markets support for the Company's subsidiaries. The Company's Asia-Pacific leasing operations in Australia and New Zealand consist of wholly-owned subsidiary Royal Wolf Holdings Pty Ltd (www.royalwolf.com.au), the leading provider of portable storage solutions in those regions. The Company's North America leasing operations consist of wholly-owned subsidiaries Pac-Van, Inc. (www.pacvan.com) and Lone Star Tank Rental Inc. (www.lonestartank.com), providers of portable storage, office and liquid storage tank containers, mobile offices and modular buildings. The Company also owns Southern Frac, LLC (www.southernfrac.com), a manufacturer of portable liquid storage tank containers and, under the trade name Southern Fabrication Specialties (www.southernfabricationspecialties.com), other steel- related products in North America.

Investor/Media Contact

Larry Clark

Financial Profiles, Inc. (310) 622-8223

Disclaimer

General Finance Corporation published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 12:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aWomen who were seen for treatment by Dr. George M. Tyndall at the University of Southern California Student Health Center, you may be eligible for benefits from a class action settlement
PR
09:13aRETAINING GEN Z CUSTOMERS : Infiniti Research Explains How Brands Can Amplify Their Customer Retention Strategies for Gen Z Customers
BU
09:12aProgenics Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
GL
09:12aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Preliminary Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09:10aCUSTOMERS BANCORP : To Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call on July 24, 2019
PU
09:10aEXPEDIA : DraftKings And Hotwire Collaborate On New Mystery Lineup Baseball Game
PU
09:10aSCHRODERS : Form 8.3 - Telford Homes plc
PU
09:10aTOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:10aINNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Prices Public Offering of 1,300,000 Shares of Common Stock
BU
09:08aAIRBUS : aims to sell more than 1,000 planes over 15 years in Latin America, Caribbean
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
5FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About