General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

52047
Indication: Notice of Meeting
Description: RANHILL HOLDINGS BERHAD ("RANHILL" OR "THE COMPANY") - PROPOSED
SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY OF UP TO TEN PERCENT (10%) OF ISSUED AND PAID UP SHARE
CAPITAL
Date of Meeting: 27/02/2020
Time of Meeting: 02:00 PM
Venue: Pullman One, Level 3Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel &
ResidencesJalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala LumpurMalaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors: 21/02/2020
Outcome of Meeting:
