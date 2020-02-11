General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

Log in
02/11/2020 | 05:28am EST

Indication: Notice of Meeting

Description: RANHILL HOLDINGS BERHAD ("RANHILL" OR "THE COMPANY") - PROPOSED

SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY OF UP TO TEN PERCENT (10%) OF ISSUED AND PAID UP SHARE

CAPITAL

Date of Meeting: 27/02/2020

Time of Meeting: 02:00 PM

Venue: Pullman One, Level 3Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel &

ResidencesJalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala LumpurMalaysia

Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors: 21/02/2020

Outcome of Meeting:


Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:27:04 UTC
