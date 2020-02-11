General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

52047

Indication: Notice of Meeting

Description: RANHILL HOLDINGS BERHAD ("RANHILL" OR "THE COMPANY") - PROPOSED

SHARE BUY-BACK AUTHORITY OF UP TO TEN PERCENT (10%) OF ISSUED AND PAID UP SHARE

CAPITAL

Date of Meeting: 27/02/2020

Time of Meeting: 02:00 PM

Venue: Pullman One, Level 3Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel &

ResidencesJalan Conlay, 50450 Kuala LumpurMalaysia

Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors: 21/02/2020

Outcome of Meeting:





