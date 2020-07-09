General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting
Amended Announcements
Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GMA-26062020-00031
KNM GROUP BERHAD
Type of Meeting
General
Indicator
Notice of Meeting
Description
Revised Notice of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of KNM Group
Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and
electronic voting facilities, in line with the change of Board composition
effective 9 July 2020
Date of Meeting
13 Aug 2020
Time
10:00 AM
Venue(s)
Broadcast Venue: Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony
Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13
46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan
Malaysia
Date of General Meeting
06 Aug 2020
Record of Depositors
Resolutions
1. For Information
Description
To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the
financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the Reports of the Directors
and Auditors
2. Ordinary Resolution 1
3. Ordinary Resolution 2
4. Ordinary Resolution 3
5. Ordinary Resolution 4
6. Ordinary Resolution 5
7. Ordinary Resolution 6
8. Ordinary Resolution 7
9. Ordinary Resolution 8
For Information OnlyTo re-elect Madam Soh Yoke Yan who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution
For Voting
To re-elect Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution
For Voting
To re-elect Mr Tan Koon Ping who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution
For Voting
To approve the Directors' fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
For Voting
To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration
For Voting
Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016
For Voting
Proposed renewal of shareholders mandate for share buy-back
For Voting
Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature
For Voting
Please refer attachment below.
Attachments
KNM - NOTICE OF AGM (Revised).pdf 121.8 kB
