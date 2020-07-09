Log in
General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

07/09/2020 | 01:48am EDT

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

Amended Announcements

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GMA-26062020-00031

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Notice of Meeting

Description

Revised Notice of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of KNM Group

Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and

electronic voting facilities, in line with the change of Board composition

effective 9 July 2020

Date of Meeting

13 Aug 2020

Time

10:00 AM

Venue(s)

Broadcast Venue: Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony

Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13

46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan

Malaysia

Date of General Meeting

06 Aug 2020

Record of Depositors

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description

To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the

financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the Reports of the Directors

and Auditors

Shareholder's Action

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

Shareholder's Action

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

Shareholder's Action

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

Shareholder's Action

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

Shareholder's Action

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

Shareholder's Action

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description

Shareholder's Action

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

Shareholder's Action

9. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description

For Information OnlyTo re-elect Madam Soh Yoke Yan who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To re-elect Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To re-elect Mr Tan Koon Ping who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To approve the Directors' fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

For Voting

To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration

For Voting

Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016

For Voting

Proposed renewal of shareholders mandate for share buy-back

For Voting

Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Please refer attachment below.

Attachments

KNM - NOTICE OF AGM (Revised).pdf 121.8 kB

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 05:47:06 UTC
