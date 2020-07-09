General Meetings: Notice of Meeting (Amended Announcement)

GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting

Please refer to the earlier announcement reference number: GMA-26062020-00031

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type of Meeting General Indicator Notice of Meeting Description Revised Notice of Eighteenth Annual General Meeting of KNM Group Berhad to be conducted fully virtual via remote participation and electronic voting facilities, in line with the change of Board composition effective 9 July 2020 Date of Meeting 13 Aug 2020 Time 10:00 AM Venue(s) Broadcast Venue: Auditorium, 3A Floor, Menara Symphony Jalan Prof Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan Malaysia Date of General Meeting 06 Aug 2020 Record of Depositors Resolutions 1. For Information Description To receive the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors

For Information OnlyTo re-elect Madam Soh Yoke Yan who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To re-elect Dato' Dr Khalid Bin Ngah who retires pursuant to Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To re-elect Mr Tan Koon Ping who retires pursuant to Clause 112 of the Company's Constitution

For Voting

To approve the Directors' fees and benefits for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

For Voting

To re-appoint Messrs KPMG PLT as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration

For Voting

Authorisation for Directors to allot and issue shares pursuant to Section 75 of the Companies Act 2016

For Voting

Proposed renewal of shareholders mandate for share buy-back

For Voting

Proposed shareholders mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature

For Voting

