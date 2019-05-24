General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad ('MSC') wishes to announce that all resolutions tabled at the 40th Annual General Meeting of MSC held on 24 May 2019 were duly passed by the shareholders.

The voting in respect of the resolutions was carried out by way of poll and the results were validated by the independent scrutineer, Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn. Bhd. as appointed by MSC. Details of the said results are set out in the attachment.

This announcement is dated 24 May 2019.