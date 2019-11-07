Log in
General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

11/07/2019 | 03:11am EST

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Type of Meeting

Indicator

Date of Meeting

Time

Venue

Outcome of Meeting

Voting Results

Annual General Meeting

Outcome of Meeting

06 Nov 2019

10:30 AM

Auditorium, Ground Floor, Menara Hong Leong, No. 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

We wish to announce that all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 56th Annual General Meeting of Hong Leong Industries Berhad ("the Company") held on 6 November 2019 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Symphony Merchant Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

This annoucement is dated 6 November 2019.

Resolution

Vote in favour

Vote Against

Results

No. of

%

No. of

%

Shares

Shares

Ordinary Resolution 1

274,257,516

99.999896

284

0.000104

Carried

- Payment of Director fees and Directors' Other

Benefits

Ordinary Resolution 2

252,335,688

99.999987

34

0.000013

Carried

- Re-election of YBhg Dato' Dr Zaha Rina binti

Zahari as a Director

Ordinary Resolution 3

274,157,182

99.926374

201,999

0.073626

Carried

- Re-election of Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai as a

Director

Ordinary Resolution 4

269,237,815

98.733212

3,454,434

1.266788

Carried

- Re-appointment of KPMG PLT as Auditors

Ordinary Resolution 5

269,006,083

98.008064

5,467,334

1.991936

Carried

- Authority to Directors to Allot Shares

pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the

Companies Act 2016

Ordinary Resolution 6

26,527,513

88.491568

3,449,934

11.508432

Carried

- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate

for Recurrent Related Party

Transactions of a

Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Leong

Company (Malaysia) Berhad ("HLCM") and

persons connected with HLCM

Ordinary Resolution 7

268,507,946

98.649974

3,674,534

1.350026

Carried

- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for

Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a

Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Bee

Hardware Company, Sdn Berhad and Hong

Bee Motors Sdn Bhd

Ordinary Resolution 8

274,300,983

99.919994

219,634

0.080006

Carried

  • Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a

Revenue or Trading Nature with Yamaha Motor

Co., Ltd and its subsidiaries

Ordinary Resolution 9

271,023,383

98.663845

3,670,334

1.336155

Carried

- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for

Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a

Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Leong

Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("HLIH") and

persons connected with HLIH

Special Resolution

274,441,483

99.999988

34

0.000012

Carried

- Proposed Adoption of New Constitution

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD

Stock Name

HLIND

Date Announced

06 Nov 2019

Category

General Meeting

Reference Number

GMA-06112019-00007

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Industries Bhd published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 08:09:02 UTC
