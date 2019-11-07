|
General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting
11/07/2019 | 03:11am EST
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
Type of Meeting
Indicator
Date of Meeting
Time
Venue
Outcome of Meeting
Voting Results
Annual General Meeting
Outcome of Meeting
06 Nov 2019
10:30 AM
Auditorium, Ground Floor, Menara Hong Leong, No. 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur
We wish to announce that all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 56th Annual General Meeting of Hong Leong Industries Berhad ("the Company") held on 6 November 2019 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Symphony Merchant Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.
This annoucement is dated 6 November 2019.
|
Resolution
|
|
Vote in favour
|
Vote Against
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
%
|
No. of
|
%
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 1
|
274,257,516
|
99.999896
|
284
|
0.000104
|
Carried
|
- Payment of Director fees and Directors' Other
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 2
|
252,335,688
|
99.999987
|
34
|
0.000013
|
Carried
|
- Re-election of YBhg Dato' Dr Zaha Rina binti
|
|
|
|
|
Zahari as a Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 3
|
274,157,182
|
99.926374
|
201,999
|
0.073626
|
Carried
|
- Re-election of Mr Peter Ho Kok Wai as a
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 4
|
269,237,815
|
98.733212
|
3,454,434
|
1.266788
|
Carried
|
- Re-appointment of KPMG PLT as Auditors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 5
|
269,006,083
|
98.008064
|
5,467,334
|
1.991936
|
Carried
|
- Authority to Directors to Allot Shares
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the
|
|
|
|
|
Companies Act 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 6
|
26,527,513
|
88.491568
|
3,449,934
|
11.508432
|
Carried
|
- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate
|
|
|
|
|
for Recurrent Related Party
|
Transactions of a
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Leong
|
|
|
|
|
Company (Malaysia) Berhad ("HLCM") and
|
|
|
|
|
persons connected with HLCM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 7
|
268,507,946
|
98.649974
|
3,674,534
|
1.350026
|
Carried
|
- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for
|
|
|
|
|
Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Bee
|
|
|
|
|
Hardware Company, Sdn Berhad and Hong
|
|
|
|
|
Bee Motors Sdn Bhd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 8
|
274,300,983
|
99.919994
|
219,634
|
0.080006
|
Carried
-
Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a
|
Revenue or Trading Nature with Yamaha Motor
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co., Ltd and its subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Resolution 9
|
271,023,383
|
98.663845
|
3,670,334
|
1.336155
|
Carried
|
- Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue or Trading Nature with Hong Leong
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("HLIH") and
|
|
|
|
|
|
persons connected with HLIH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Resolution
|
274,441,483
|
99.999988
|
34
|
0.000012
|
Carried
|
- Proposed Adoption of New Constitution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
HONG LEONG INDUSTRIES BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
HLIND
|
Date Announced
|
06 Nov 2019
|
Category
|
General Meeting
|
Reference Number
|
GMA-06112019-00007
Disclaimer
|
|