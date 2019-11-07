General Meetings: Outcome of Meeting

Annual General Meeting

Outcome of Meeting

06 Nov 2019

10:30 AM

Auditorium, Ground Floor, Menara Hong Leong, No. 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur

We wish to announce that all resolutions set out in the Notice of the 56th Annual General Meeting of Hong Leong Industries Berhad ("the Company") held on 6 November 2019 were duly passed by way of a poll. The results of the poll were duly verified by Symphony Merchant Sdn Bhd, the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

This annoucement is dated 6 November 2019.