GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator Outcome of Meeting

Date of Meeting 24 Jun 2020

Time 02:00 PM

Venue(s) Multi-Purpose Room, PLO 464,

Jalan Gangsa, Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate,

81700 Pasir Gudang,

Johor Darul Takzim

Malaysia

Outcome of Meeting The Board of Directors of White Horse Berhad ("the Company") is

pleased to announce that at the Twenty-Second Annual General

Meeting ("22nd AGM") of the Company held today, all the resolutions as

set out in the Notice of the 22nd AGM, dated 22 May 2020, were duly

passed by the shareholders of the Company.

The voting in respect of the resolutions were carried out by way of a poll

and the results of the poll were validated by Commercial Quest Sdn.

Bhd., the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Details of the said results of the poll are set out below.