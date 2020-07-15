|
:General Meetings : Outcome of Meeting
07/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT
GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
|
|
Type of Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indicator
|
|
Outcome of Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Meeting
|
|
24 Jun 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time
|
|
02:00 PM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venue(s)
|
|
Multi-Purpose Room, PLO 464,
|
|
|
|
Jalan Gangsa, Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate,
|
|
|
|
81700 Pasir Gudang,
|
|
|
|
Johor Darul Takzim
|
|
|
|
Malaysia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outcome of Meeting
|
|
The Board of Directors of White Horse Berhad ("the Company") is
|
|
|
|
pleased to announce that at the Twenty-Second Annual General
|
|
|
|
Meeting ("22nd AGM") of the Company held today, all the resolutions as
|
|
|
|
set out in the Notice of the 22nd AGM, dated 22 May 2020, were duly
|
|
|
|
passed by the shareholders of the Company.
|
|
|
|
The voting in respect of the resolutions were carried out by way of a poll
|
|
|
|
and the results of the poll were validated by Commercial Quest Sdn.
|
|
|
|
Bhd., the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.
|
|
|
|
Details of the said results of the poll are set out below.
|
|
|
|
This announcement is dated 24 June 2020.
|
|
|
|
Voting Results
|
1. Ordinary Resolution 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the payment of Directors fees amounting to RM150,000/- for the
|
|
|
|
fnancial year ended 31 December 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Ordinary Resolution 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the payment of benefts payable to the Non-Executive Directors
|
|
|
|
up to an amount of RM180,000/- for the period from 25 June 2020 to the
|
|
|
|
Twenty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Company in year 2021
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant to Section 230(1)(b) of the Companies Act 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
69
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
136,703,691
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Ordinary Resolution 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Mr. Liao Jung Chu who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of the
|
|
|
|
Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-
|
|
|
|
|
election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
75
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
163,417,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. Ordinary Resolution 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Mr. Cheng Soon Mong who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of
|
|
|
|
the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-
|
|
|
|
election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
74
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
159,516,795
|
|
121,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
99.9242
|
|
0.0758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Ordinary Resolution 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Mr. Teo Kim Tay who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of the
|
|
|
|
Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-
|
|
|
|
|
election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
75
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
152,106,515
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Ordinary Resolution 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Madam Rosita Yeo Swat Geok who is retiring pursuant to Clause
|
|
|
|
123 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered herself for
|
|
|
|
re-election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Ordinary Resolution 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-elect Mr. Tai Lam Shin, a Director who is retiring pursuant to Clause
|
|
|
|
106 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for
|
|
|
|
re-election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Ordinary Resolution 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To re-appoint Messrs. Crowe Malaysia PLT as Auditors of the Company
|
|
|
|
until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the
|
|
|
|
Directors to fix their remuneration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Ordinary Resolution 9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the authority to issue shares pursuant to the Companies Act
|
|
|
|
2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Ordinary Resolution 10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the proposed renewal of existing shareholders' mandate for
|
|
|
|
recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
37
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
25,343,026
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Ordinary Resolution 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description
|
|
To approve the proposed renewal of authority for the Company to purchase
|
|
|
|
its own shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Action
|
|
For Voting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Voted
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shareholders
|
|
76
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of Shares
|
|
164,515,530
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of Voted Shares
|
|
100.0000
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Result
|
|
Accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Name
|
WHITE HORSE BERHAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Name
|
WTHORSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Announced
|
24 Jun 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
General Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference Number
|
GMA-22062020-00020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Action ID
|
MY200622MEET0019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
White Horse Bhd published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:45:00 UTC
|
|