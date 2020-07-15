Log in
07/15/2020 | 04:46am EDT

GENERAL MEETINGS: Outcome of Meeting

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Type of Meeting

General

Indicator

Outcome of Meeting

Date of Meeting

24 Jun 2020

Time

02:00 PM

Venue(s)

Multi-Purpose Room, PLO 464,

Jalan Gangsa, Pasir Gudang Industrial Estate,

81700 Pasir Gudang,

Johor Darul Takzim

Malaysia

Outcome of Meeting

The Board of Directors of White Horse Berhad ("the Company") is

pleased to announce that at the Twenty-Second Annual General

Meeting ("22nd AGM") of the Company held today, all the resolutions as

set out in the Notice of the 22nd AGM, dated 22 May 2020, were duly

passed by the shareholders of the Company.

The voting in respect of the resolutions were carried out by way of a poll

and the results of the poll were validated by Commercial Quest Sdn.

Bhd., the Independent Scrutineer appointed by the Company.

Details of the said results of the poll are set out below.

This announcement is dated 24 June 2020.

Voting Results

1. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description

To approve the payment of Directors fees amounting to RM150,000/- for the

fnancial year ended 31 December 2019.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

2. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description

To approve the payment of benefts payable to the Non-Executive Directors

up to an amount of RM180,000/- for the period from 25 June 2020 to the

Twenty-Third Annual General Meeting of the Company in year 2021

pursuant to Section 230(1)(b) of the Companies Act 2016.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

69

0

No. of Shares

136,703,691

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

3. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description

To re-elect Mr. Liao Jung Chu who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of the

Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-

election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

75

0

No. of Shares

163,417,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

4. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description

To re-elect Mr. Cheng Soon Mong who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of

the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-

election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

74

1

No. of Shares

159,516,795

121,000

% of Voted Shares

99.9242

0.0758

Result

Accepted

5. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description

To re-elect Mr. Teo Kim Tay who is retiring pursuant to Clause 123 of the

Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for re-

election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

75

0

No. of Shares

152,106,515

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

6. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description

To re-elect Madam Rosita Yeo Swat Geok who is retiring pursuant to Clause

123 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered herself for

re-election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

7. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description

To re-elect Mr. Tai Lam Shin, a Director who is retiring pursuant to Clause

106 of the Company's Constitution and being eligible, has offered himself for

re-election.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

8. Ordinary Resolution 8

Description

To re-appoint Messrs. Crowe Malaysia PLT as Auditors of the Company

until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and to authorise the

Directors to fix their remuneration.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

9. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description

To approve the authority to issue shares pursuant to the Companies Act

2016.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

10. Ordinary Resolution 10

Description

To approve the proposed renewal of existing shareholders' mandate for

recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

37

0

No. of Shares

25,343,026

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

11. Ordinary Resolution 11

Description

To approve the proposed renewal of authority for the Company to purchase

its own shares.

Shareholder's Action

For Voting

Voted

For

Against

No. of Shareholders

76

0

No. of Shares

164,515,530

0

% of Voted Shares

100.0000

0.0000

Result

Accepted

Announcement Info

Company Name

WHITE HORSE BERHAD

Stock Name

WTHORSE

Date Announced

24 Jun 2020

Category

General Meeting

Reference Number

GMA-22062020-00020

Corporate Action ID

MY200622MEET0019

Disclaimer

White Horse Bhd published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:45:00 UTC
