General Micro Systems : Selected for Rugged, Deployable Video Conversion and Compression System

General Micro Systems (GMS), a rugged C4ISR mobile systems and servers
company, today announced a design win for a system with both advanced
video coding (AVC/H.264) and high efficiency video encoding (HEVC/H.265)
integrated with the GMS S1202-HS Golden-Eye IV ruggedized, small form
factor workstation. The solution will enable GMS’ customer to transmit
video more efficiently while retaining high image quality and maximizing
the opportunity for extracting all-important video metadata.
“This approach allows users to either increase the resolution over the
same communications link or dramatically reduce the bandwidth used,
freeing up the link for other data transmission,” said Ben Sharfi, Chief
Architect and CEO, General Micro Systems. “This is extremely important
on the ground, in the air, or at sea because poor image resolution can
lead to loss in critical image data, and therefore, lead to sub-optimal
image processing.”
The combination of the customer’s software and GMS’ rugged, small form
factor S1202-HS device enables users operating in demanding physical
environments, including military and industrial organizations, to
deliver compressed full motion video and sensor data over constrained
networks, and to retain the high resolution captured by the camera.
Designed for low size, weight, and power (SWaP) environments and
equipped with the proper software algorithms, this lightweight product
will compress, trans-code, transmit and store live, video and sensor
data over IP-based terrestrial or satellite networks with up to 2:1 HEVC
compression (compared with AVC) while reducing resolution degradation.
Deep Video Expertise
GMS’ customer has intellectual property (IP) that leverages its video
expertise to provide flexible, algorithm-based video processing and
delivery solutions. Coupling this technology with a commercially
available, off-the-shelf rugged small form factor server and
sophisticated machine learning services in other GMS products—such as
the Nvidia®-based GMS X422 “Lightning” system, also launching
at AUSA this week (with link)—is ideal for mobile and tactical
applications such as airborne use cases, tactical combat operations, and
reconnaissance applications.
GMS Platform Packs More Power Into A Small Space
Selling for under $10,000 in base configuration, GMS’ S1202-HS is an
ultra-rugged, low profile, lightweight workstation/server/graphics
processor that weighs just five pounds and measures 6.5 inches x 5.4
inches x 2 inches. With the latest Intel® E3 Xeon® processor,
multi-head graphics output, multiple HD-SDI inputs and 1/10 Gb Ethernet
network ports and one removable drive, it is designed to provide the
highest level of workstation performance possible in a fully ruggedized,
conduction-cooled, sealed system that operates from -40 °C to +85 °C.
This architecture is suitable for applications such as video
compression, which offers high-definition video processing, storage and
high-speed I/O in a small enclosure with high performance at low cost
per watt. The S1202-HS ruggedized small form factor product accepts data
from common ISR sensors using the SMPTE HD-SDI video broadcast
standards. The Intel Xeon processor’s built-in CODECs also handle video
conversions between MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC formats.
“The smaller and lighter you can make a video processing system like
this, the more fuel is saved in airborne and maritime platforms, which
lengthens time for reconnaissance,” Sharfi added. “This makes the
S1202-HS-based ruggedized solution attractive to all branches of the
government as video reconnaissance is essential to responding to
America’s ‘near-peer’ adversaries in the harshest environments
worldwide.”
GMS will showcase the new ruggedized device at the Association of the
United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington D.C., Oct. 8-10,
2018. Come see us at AUSA booth #9335.
