Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

General Micro Systems : Selected for Rugged, Deployable Video Conversion and Compression System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

Ruggedized small form factor system enables AVC, HEVC-enabled compression and format conversion for live video-based sensor system transmission over terrestrial, RF and satellite networks

General Micro Systems (GMS), a rugged C4ISR mobile systems and servers company, today announced a design win for a system with both advanced video coding (AVC/H.264) and high efficiency video encoding (HEVC/H.265) integrated with the GMS S1202-HS Golden-Eye IV ruggedized, small form factor workstation. The solution will enable GMS’ customer to transmit video more efficiently while retaining high image quality and maximizing the opportunity for extracting all-important video metadata.

“This approach allows users to either increase the resolution over the same communications link or dramatically reduce the bandwidth used, freeing up the link for other data transmission,” said Ben Sharfi, Chief Architect and CEO, General Micro Systems. “This is extremely important on the ground, in the air, or at sea because poor image resolution can lead to loss in critical image data, and therefore, lead to sub-optimal image processing.”

The combination of the customer’s software and GMS’ rugged, small form factor S1202-HS device enables users operating in demanding physical environments, including military and industrial organizations, to deliver compressed full motion video and sensor data over constrained networks, and to retain the high resolution captured by the camera. Designed for low size, weight, and power (SWaP) environments and equipped with the proper software algorithms, this lightweight product will compress, trans-code, transmit and store live, video and sensor data over IP-based terrestrial or satellite networks with up to 2:1 HEVC compression (compared with AVC) while reducing resolution degradation.

Deep Video Expertise

GMS’ customer has intellectual property (IP) that leverages its video expertise to provide flexible, algorithm-based video processing and delivery solutions. Coupling this technology with a commercially available, off-the-shelf rugged small form factor server and sophisticated machine learning services in other GMS products—such as the Nvidia®-based GMS X422 “Lightning” system, also launching at AUSA this week (with link)—is ideal for mobile and tactical applications such as airborne use cases, tactical combat operations, and reconnaissance applications.

GMS Platform Packs More Power Into A Small Space

Selling for under $10,000 in base configuration, GMS’ S1202-HS is an ultra-rugged, low profile, lightweight workstation/server/graphics processor that weighs just five pounds and measures 6.5 inches x 5.4 inches x 2 inches. With the latest Intel® E3 Xeon® processor, multi-head graphics output, multiple HD-SDI inputs and 1/10 Gb Ethernet network ports and one removable drive, it is designed to provide the highest level of workstation performance possible in a fully ruggedized, conduction-cooled, sealed system that operates from -40 °C to +85 °C.

This architecture is suitable for applications such as video compression, which offers high-definition video processing, storage and high-speed I/O in a small enclosure with high performance at low cost per watt. The S1202-HS ruggedized small form factor product accepts data from common ISR sensors using the SMPTE HD-SDI video broadcast standards. The Intel Xeon processor’s built-in CODECs also handle video conversions between MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC formats.

“The smaller and lighter you can make a video processing system like this, the more fuel is saved in airborne and maritime platforms, which lengthens time for reconnaissance,” Sharfi added. “This makes the S1202-HS-based ruggedized solution attractive to all branches of the government as video reconnaissance is essential to responding to America’s ‘near-peer’ adversaries in the harshest environments worldwide.”

GMS will showcase the new ruggedized device at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual meeting in Washington D.C., Oct. 8-10, 2018. Come see us at AUSA booth #9335.

About General Micro Systems:

General Micro Systems (GMS) is the industry expert in highest-density, modular, compute-intensive, and rugged small form-factor embedded computing systems, servers, and switches. These powerful systems are ideal for demanding C4ISR defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and energy exploration applications. GMS is an IEC, ISO, AS9100, NIST-800-171, and MIL-SPEC supplier with infrastructure and operations for long-life, spec-controlled, and configuration-managed programs. Designed from the ground up to provide the highest performance and functionality in the harshest environments on the planet, the company’s highly customizable products include GMS Rugged DNA™ with patented RuggedCool cooling technology. GMS is also the leader in deployable high-end Intel® processors and a proud Intel® partner since 1986. For more information, visit www.gms4sbc.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pEXCLUSIVE : EU regulators to okay without conditions Microsoft, GitHub deal
RE
02:18pCENTAMIN : Gold miner Centamin cuts annual output target for second time
AQ
02:18pMIDDLE EAST GLASS MANUFACTURING SAE : hires Fincorp to set fair value study on Medico Plast
AQ
02:18pNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : won 2nd Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2018 - Press Note issued by Pakistan Navy
AQ
02:18pARAB FIN INV : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Monday, October 08, 2018
AQ
02:18pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : PIA decides to induct two Aircraft in its fleet - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
02:18pK ELECTRIC : KE conducts work on $450m plan
AQ
02:16pMERITOR : reg; Announces Scalable Suite of ProTec™ Solutions for Tactical Vehicles
PR
02:16pCHANNELADVISOR : Named Finalist for NC Tech Award
PR
02:16pInvestors Aren't Following Facebook, Google Out of Tech Funds
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
3ICA GRUPPEN : ICA GRUPPEN : stores - September sales figures
4LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : LANCASHIRE : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz sells more than 200,000 vehicles worldwide in September

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.