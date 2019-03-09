Log in
General Produce LP : Cabbage Head

03/09/2019 | 08:35am EST
Cab­bages belong to the Bras­sica fam­ily of cole crops and are closely related to broc­coli, cau­li­flower and Brus­sels sprouts.

This cru­cif­er­ous veg­etable is widely used around the world in prepa­ra­tions from raw to cooked, shred­ded to leafy rolls.

While we most likely think of a com­mon cab­bage head as that large, green can­non­ball type, there are other vari­eties that make spe­cific appli­ca­tions and recipes stand out.

Red Cab­bage - Sim­i­lar to green cab­bage, this has dark reddish-​purple leaves. The fla­vor is a lit­tle deeper and earth­ier. Pick heads that are tight and heavy for their size. It adds great color to slaws and cold sal­ads.

Napa Cab­bage - Also called Chi­nese cab­bage, this oblong-​shaped cab­bage has wide, thick, crisp stems and frilly yellow-​green leaves. The fla­vor is sweeter and milder com­pared to heartier green cab­bage. Its soft tex­ture works great as a fill­ing for dumplings or as a del­i­cate fresh salad com­po­nent.

Savoy Cab­bage - This attrac­tive cab­bage is round in shape but the leaves are deep green and crin­kled. The fla­vor is mild and earthy. The leaves are ten­der even when eaten raw. Heads should be com­pact and tight and will yield to light pres­sure due to the crin­kled leaves. Soups, sal­ads and stir fry dishes are all good savoy cab­bage methods.

Bok Choy - A sta­ple of Asian cui­sine, bok choy is a very close cousin to cab­bage, (also known as Chi­nese cab­bage or white cab­bage in some cases). A sweet, pep­pery fla­vor, bok choy has stark white stems with con­trast­ing green, leafy tops. Per­fect for soups, sautés and even eaten raw.

Choy Sum - Sim­i­lar to bok choy, this cab­bage is actu­ally longer and more slen­der in shape. The leaves are ten­der enough to eat raw, but the sharper tast­ing stems are best cooked in Asian-​influenced dishes.
A mod­est veg­etable in terms of the com­par­a­tive low cost and year round avail­abil­ity, ver­sa­til­ity and nutri­tional ben­e­fits are attrib­utes of cab­bages.

Ancient wis­dom cred­its cab­bage for pre­vent­ing or cur­ing every­thing from bald­ness and acne to gout and scurvy. Undoubt­edly a true per­former, the Greeks and Romans were on to some­thing good.
Detox­ing the body and boost­ing brain power comes easy for those putting cab­bage on the menu. An agent of health and beauty, change the cab­bage rou­tine by includ­ing all types in all ways. Pickle, raw, sauté, braise, boil, or stir fry- join the cab­bage head club.

Disclaimer

General Produce Co. LP published this content on 09 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 13:34:08 UTC
