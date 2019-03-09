General Produce LP : Cabbage Head

Cabbages belong to the Brassica family of cole crops and are closely related to broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts.
This cruciferous vegetable is widely used around the world in preparations from raw to cooked, shredded to leafy rolls.
While we most likely think of a common cabbage head as that large, green cannonball type, there are other varieties that make specific applications and recipes stand out.
Red Cabbage - Similar to green cabbage, this has dark reddish-purple leaves. The flavor is a little deeper and earthier. Pick heads that are tight and heavy for their size. It adds great color to slaws and cold salads.
Napa Cabbage - Also called Chinese cabbage, this oblong-shaped cabbage has wide, thick, crisp stems and frilly yellow-green leaves. The flavor is sweeter and milder compared to heartier green cabbage. Its soft texture works great as a filling for dumplings or as a delicate fresh salad component.
Savoy Cabbage - This attractive cabbage is round in shape but the leaves are deep green and crinkled. The flavor is mild and earthy. The leaves are tender even when eaten raw. Heads should be compact and tight and will yield to light pressure due to the crinkled leaves. Soups, salads and stir fry dishes are all good savoy cabbage methods.
Bok Choy - A staple of Asian cuisine, bok choy is a very close cousin to cabbage, (also known as Chinese cabbage or white cabbage in some cases). A sweet, peppery flavor, bok choy has stark white stems with contrasting green, leafy tops. Perfect for soups, sautés and even eaten raw.
Choy Sum - Similar to bok choy, this cabbage is actually longer and more slender in shape. The leaves are tender enough to eat raw, but the sharper tasting stems are best cooked in Asian-influenced dishes.
A modest vegetable in terms of the comparative low cost and year round availability, versatility and nutritional benefits are attributes of cabbages.
Ancient wisdom credits cabbage for preventing or curing everything from baldness and acne to gout and scurvy. Undoubtedly a true performer, the Greeks and Romans were on to something good.
Detoxing the body and boosting brain power comes easy for those putting cabbage on the menu. An agent of health and beauty, change the cabbage routine by including all types in all ways. Pickle, raw, sauté, braise, boil, or stir fry- join the cabbage head club.
