General Produce LP : Culinary Heroes

04/04/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

Chan­nel surf­ing through the tele­vi­sion cook­ing shows usu­ally yields at least one good prac­ti­cal tip.

If its not about learn­ing some­thing new, then it def­i­nitely serves up a friendly reminder.

The use of fresh culi­nary herbs is one such recent prompt. Any recipe really comes alive with the power of fresh herbs.

How­ever sub­tle or heavy-​handed in use, herbs have the magic to trans­form any appe­tizer, entrée or dessert. Con­sider their astound­ing sen­sory appeal. Visual, taste and smell. Inhale.

Coin­ci­dence to the tele­vi­sion watch­ing week­end was atten­dance at a din­ner party of a really fan­tas­tic home cook. Full dis­clo­sure, she is an indus­try pro­fes­sional who knows her way around good food, excep­tional restau­rants and many signed cook books.

The first nib­bles had the thinnest chif­fon­ade of basil. Del­i­cate yet impres­sive. Irre­sistible mouth­fuls of lin­ger­ing, roman­tic licorice-​clove-​like dreams.

Sweet Basil is so pop­u­lar in Ital­ian and French cook­ing that we some­times take it for granted in all of it's glory. Pesto, sauces, sal­ads and mains are dif­fi­cult to sur­pass with­out deploy­ing basil.

A salad vinai­grette was made star of the bowl by adding fresh tar­ragon. The bit­ter­sweet, pep­pery fla­vor kept call­ing every­one back to the salad.

Ital­ian pars­ley is one of those sleep­ers. It's so read­ily avail­able we may for­get to see the obvi­ous attrib­utes. Bright color and tex­ture being two.

This kitchen sta­ple plays well with oth­ers but is assertive enough to stand alone. Keep it on hand for a quick chop and top­per.

One pet peeve when gro­cery shop­ping is to find mint out of stock. This sig­na­ture herb goes beyond gar­nishes. It comes in sev­eral vari­eties with pep­per­mint and spearmint among them.

Mint adds to the sweet and savory notes of world cuisines. Very hard to sub­sti­tute, a mojito, tab­bouleh salad or spring roll would be lost with­out mint.

Thyme is one of the most impor­tant herbs of the Euro­pean kitchen. This con­ge­nial herb pairs well with many other herbs - espe­cially rose­mary, pars­ley, sage, savory, and oregano.

Cilantro, sage, oregano and rose­mary have unique char­ac­ter­is­tics that impart dis­tinc­tive fla­vors and tex­tures in food. They are in the love it or hate it herb camps.

Cook­ing with herbs requires some exper­i­men­ta­tion mixed in with some self-​restraint. Start small with the 'add to taste' as the guide to sat­is­fy­ing results.

Unsung culi­nary heroes, herbs to the rescue.

Disclaimer

General Produce Co. LP published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 03:56:07 UTC
