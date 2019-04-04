General Produce LP : Culinary Heroes

Channel surfing through the television cooking shows usually yields at least one good practical tip.
If its not about learning something new, then it definitely serves up a friendly reminder.
The use of fresh culinary herbs is one such recent prompt. Any recipe really comes alive with the power of fresh herbs.
However subtle or heavy-handed in use, herbs have the magic to transform any appetizer, entrée or dessert. Consider their astounding sensory appeal. Visual, taste and smell. Inhale.
Coincidence to the television watching weekend was attendance at a dinner party of a really fantastic home cook. Full disclosure, she is an industry professional who knows her way around good food, exceptional restaurants and many signed cook books.
The first nibbles had the thinnest chiffonade of basil. Delicate yet impressive. Irresistible mouthfuls of lingering, romantic licorice-clove-like dreams.
Sweet Basil is so popular in Italian and French cooking that we sometimes take it for granted in all of it's glory. Pesto, sauces, salads and mains are difficult to surpass without deploying basil.
A salad vinaigrette was made star of the bowl by adding fresh tarragon. The bittersweet, peppery flavor kept calling everyone back to the salad.
Italian parsley is one of those sleepers. It's so readily available we may forget to see the obvious attributes. Bright color and texture being two.
This kitchen staple plays well with others but is assertive enough to stand alone. Keep it on hand for a quick chop and topper.
One pet peeve when grocery shopping is to find mint out of stock. This signature herb goes beyond garnishes. It comes in several varieties with peppermint and spearmint among them.
Mint adds to the sweet and savory notes of world cuisines. Very hard to substitute, a mojito, tabbouleh salad or spring roll would be lost without mint.
Thyme is one of the most important herbs of the European kitchen. This congenial herb pairs well with many other herbs - especially rosemary, parsley, sage, savory, and oregano.
Cilantro, sage, oregano and rosemary have unique characteristics that impart distinctive flavors and textures in food. They are in the love it or hate it herb camps.
Cooking with herbs requires some experimentation mixed in with some self-restraint. Start small with the 'add to taste' as the guide to satisfying results.
Unsung culinary heroes, herbs to the rescue.
