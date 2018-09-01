Log in
General Produce LP : Move Over Red

09/01/2018 | 03:22am CEST

Well over 100apple vari­eties are com­mer­cially grown in the United States. For nearly five decades, red deli­cious apples were the con­sumer favorite.

This year, title of con­sumer favorite will now go to the Gala apple instead of red deli­cious, which falls to the num­ber two spot.

Apple grow­ers are tend­ing to grow more of the newer vari­eties as a reflec­tion of chang­ing con­sumer tastes. Gala apple pro­duc­tion is expected to grow almost six per­cent above last year.

Taste, tex­ture and sweet­ness account for surg­ing gala apple pop­u­lar­ity. This out of hand fresh treat hits the mark on all cri­te­ria.

Until the 1970s, Amer­i­cans had only a few choices of apples. Golden Deli­cious offered a color con­trast and Granny Smith brought tart­ness to the table. The iconic Red Deli­cious was the shin­ing star and heav­ily pro­moted by Wash­ing­ton state growers.

The abil­ity to eas­ily ship and store red deli­cious made this a year-​round gro­cery store sta­ple. No offense to the red deli­cious, but all too often, end of stor­age red apples end up leav­ing a bad taste in the mouth of con­sumers. A bland, mushy bite does not build apple con­fi­dence.

As whole­salers and grow­ers began look­ing for tastier vari­eties, they went out of the coun­try. New Zealand had Brae­burns and Galas. Japan grew Fuji apples. This trio accounts for a renewed love of apples in Amer­ica.

More new com­ers are show­ing up in the mar­ket­place. The Hon­ey­crisp apple is expected to sur­pass the Golden Deli­cious vari­ety to enter the top five for the first time this year.

Apples are increas­ingly being con­sumed fresh with indi­vid­u­als seek­ing out more and sweeter-​tasting vari­eties. That said, Granny Smith, Fuji and Hon­ey­crisp apples are expected to rank third, fourth and fifth, respec­tively this sea­son.

Domes­tic Apple Facts: The United States has 7,500apple pro­duc­ers who, col­lec­tively, grow 240mil­lion bushels of apples on aver­age annu­ally. This annual crop rep­re­sents close to $4bil­lion in apple rev­enue.

Apples are com­mer­cially grown in 32states. The top ten apple-​producing states are Wash­ing­ton, New York, Michi­gan, Penn­syl­va­nia, Cal­i­for­nia, Vir­ginia, North Car­olina, Ore­gon, Ohio and Idaho.

Apple eaters have plenty of choices today. With so many vari­eties avail­able, it's easy to find a per­fect match for eat­ing, bak­ing or pair­ing with other food part­ners like cheeses, nuts or other fresh fruits.

Move over Red…Galas are up!

Disclaimer

General Produce Co. LP published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 01:21:06 UTC
