General Produce LP : Move Over Red

Well over 100apple varieties are commercially grown in the United States. For nearly five decades, red delicious apples were the consumer favorite.
This year, title of consumer favorite will now go to the Gala apple instead of red delicious, which falls to the number two spot.
Apple growers are tending to grow more of the newer varieties as a reflection of changing consumer tastes. Gala apple production is expected to grow almost six percent above last year.
Taste, texture and sweetness account for surging gala apple popularity. This out of hand fresh treat hits the mark on all criteria.
Until the 1970s, Americans had only a few choices of apples. Golden Delicious offered a color contrast and Granny Smith brought tartness to the table. The iconic Red Delicious was the shining star and heavily promoted by Washington state growers.
The ability to easily ship and store red delicious made this a year-round grocery store staple. No offense to the red delicious, but all too often, end of storage red apples end up leaving a bad taste in the mouth of consumers. A bland, mushy bite does not build apple confidence.
As wholesalers and growers began looking for tastier varieties, they went out of the country. New Zealand had Braeburns and Galas. Japan grew Fuji apples. This trio accounts for a renewed love of apples in America.
More new comers are showing up in the marketplace. The Honeycrisp apple is expected to surpass the Golden Delicious variety to enter the top five for the first time this year.
Apples are increasingly being consumed fresh with individuals seeking out more and sweeter-tasting varieties. That said, Granny Smith, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples are expected to rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively this season.
Domestic Apple Facts: The United States has 7,500apple producers who, collectively, grow 240million bushels of apples on average annually. This annual crop represents close to $4billion in apple revenue.
Apples are commercially grown in 32states. The top ten apple-producing states are Washington, New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio and Idaho.
Apple eaters have plenty of choices today. With so many varieties available, it's easy to find a perfect match for eating, baking or pairing with other food partners like cheeses, nuts or other fresh fruits.
Move over Red…Galas are up!
Disclaimer
General Produce Co. LP published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 01:21:06 UTC