General Technical Services Awarded $9.97 Million Task Order to Provide Scientific, Engineering and Analysis Support to the Army Research Laboratory

08/22/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

General Technical Services, LLC (GTS, LLC) announced today that it has been awarded a $9.97 million task order to provide Scientific, Engineering and Analysis Support (SEAS) for research at experimental facilities located at Adelphi Laboratory Center (ALC), MD and other sites where researchers from the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) are conducting experiments. The one-year single award contract awarded under the Army’s Concept Development of Advanced Research and Development Efforts IDIQ Contract represents continuing services work in GTS’ Scientific, Engineering and Technical market area.

GTS will support ARL's Sensors and Electron Devices Directorate (SEDD) which has the mission of advancing state of the art in electro-optic smart sensors, multifunction radio frequency, autonomous sensing, power and energy and signature management. To support this mission, GTS will provide professional scientific, engineering, and analysis services.

GTS Co-CEOs Mari Kovach and Barbara McGivney said, “GTS’ 30 plus year partnership in providing ARL with comprehensive and reliable Scientific, Engineering and Technical support highlights our client’s continued confidence in our solutions and services. We look forward to continuing our service to ARL and the SEDD mission as it advances the state of the art and capabilities of technology supporting our Soldiers in the field.”

GTS is a certified Woman Owned Small business with a 32-year history of providing Scientific, Engineering, Technical and Logistics solutions to the Department of Defense and Federal Civilian customers. With a focus on quality, GTS has a sterling reputation of “turn on a dime agility on demand” and providing cost effective, timely support to our clients. Visit us at: www.gtsllc.com


© Business Wire 2018
