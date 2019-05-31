Generation Bio : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Generation
Bio, a company developing the first genetic medicines that can be
re-dosed and titrated to effect for a lifetime of benefit, today
announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Geoff McDonough,
will present a company update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare
Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place at 10:30
a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6.
To access a live webcast and archived recording of the presentation,
please visit the “News” section on the Generation Bio website at www.generationbio.com/news/.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is a biotechnology
company developing a breakthrough class of genetic medicines to enable a
new generation of people to live unaffected by inherited disease. The
company is using its proprietary ceDNA platform to create gene therapies
with drug-like properties – delivering durable gene expression with the
ability to re-dose for individual patient titration and for the
potential to sustain effect over a lifetime. Generation Bio was founded
and launched by Atlas Venture and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass.
For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com or
follow @generationbio.
