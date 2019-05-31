Log in
Generation Bio : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Generation Bio, a company developing the first genetic medicines that can be re-dosed and titrated to effect for a lifetime of benefit, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Geoff McDonough, will present a company update at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6.

To access a live webcast and archived recording of the presentation, please visit the “News” section on the Generation Bio website at www.generationbio.com/news/.

About Generation Bio
Generation Bio is a biotechnology company developing a breakthrough class of genetic medicines to enable a new generation of people to live unaffected by inherited disease. The company is using its proprietary ceDNA platform to create gene therapies with drug-like properties – delivering durable gene expression with the ability to re-dose for individual patient titration and for the potential to sustain effect over a lifetime. Generation Bio was founded and launched by Atlas Venture and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com or follow @generationbio.


© Business Wire 2019
