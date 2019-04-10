Log in
Generational Equity : Advises Firepower Marketing in Sale to Schanti Partners

04/10/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Firepower Marketing Inc., by Schanti Partners. The transaction closed last year.

Firepower Marketing, headquartered in Blaine, Washington, is a niche technology company that uses software-as-a-service business model to provide a state-of-the-art digital loyalty program to small businesses. Its proven turnkey program integrates direct mail, email, text, and mobile marketing campaigns to introduce new customers to a business and to get existing customers returning more often and spending more money every time they visit. The company also has subsidiaries in Canada.

Schanti Partners, based in Frisco, Texas, is a private investment firm focused on event-driven fixed income research and private equity investments. The company’s typical investment holding period is one year to three years, and it invests in all sectors of the U.S. economy.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Stephen Crisham’s team, led by trusted affiliate Ted Rattenberry with support from Managing Director Mike Meredith, successfully closed the deal.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2019
