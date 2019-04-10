Generational Equity : Advises Firepower Marketing in Sale to Schanti Partners

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Firepower Marketing Inc., by Schanti Partners. The transaction closed last year.

Firepower Marketing, headquartered in Blaine, Washington, is a niche technology company that uses software-as-a-service business model to provide a state-of-the-art digital loyalty program to small businesses. Its proven turnkey program integrates direct mail, email, text, and mobile marketing campaigns to introduce new customers to a business and to get existing customers returning more often and spending more money every time they visit. The company also has subsidiaries in Canada.

Schanti Partners, based in Frisco, Texas, is a private investment firm focused on event-driven fixed income research and private equity investments. The company’s typical investment holding period is one year to three years, and it invests in all sectors of the U.S. economy.

Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Stephen Crisham’s team, led by trusted affiliate Ted Rattenberry with support from Managing Director Mike Meredith, successfully closed the deal.

