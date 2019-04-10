Generational Equity : Advises Firepower Marketing in Sale to Schanti Partners

Generational
Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately
held businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client,
Firepower Marketing Inc., by Schanti Partners. The transaction closed
last year.
Firepower
Marketing, headquartered in Blaine, Washington, is a niche
technology company that uses software-as-a-service business model to
provide a state-of-the-art digital loyalty program to small businesses.
Its proven turnkey program integrates direct mail, email, text, and
mobile marketing campaigns to introduce new customers to a business and
to get existing customers returning more often and spending more money
every time they visit. The company also has subsidiaries in Canada.
Schanti
Partners, based in Frisco, Texas, is a private investment firm
focused on event-driven fixed income research and private equity
investments. The company’s typical investment holding period is one year
to three years, and it invests in all sectors of the U.S. economy.
Generational Equity Senior Managing Director Stephen Crisham’s team, led
by trusted affiliate Ted Rattenberry with support from Managing Director
Mike Meredith, successfully closed the deal.
