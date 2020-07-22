Log in
Generational Equity : Advises R.G. Custom Manufacturing in Sale to a Private Investor

07/22/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, R.G. Custom Manufacturing Inc., to a private investment company focused on making manufacturing industry acquisitions. The acquisition closed April 16, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

R.G. Custom Manufacturing, located in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada was founded in 1990 and specializes in custom precision machining; taking on more complicated work that generates higher margins and less competition. The company is ISO certified and one of the strengths of the business is the apprenticeship training the owner provides and which helps retain good expertise and stable employees.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director M&A East, David Fergusson and his team, led by Senior Managing Director of M&A, Mike Hammer with support from VP Corey Painter, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with R.G Custom Manufacturing.

“Finding the right buyer and making the right deal is always a challenge, but in this case, we were fortunate to succeed with both objectives,” said Hammer.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2020
