Generational Group : Joins the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Generational
Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held
businesses, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Bent Tree
Bible Golf Tournament benefiting the Poiema Foundation. The tournament
takes place on April 29, 2019 at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club in Frisco,
Texas.
The
Poiema Foundation, a local non-profit, educates the public and
raises awareness in order to prevent sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and
other methods of sexual exploitation. Poiema also helps survivors begin
recovery through a trauma-informed care program and residential housing
that provides food, shelter, and security.
The 2019 Bent Tree Bible Golf Tournament will help Poiema fund its
efforts to fight human trafficking and restore those who have been
trafficked from victim to survivor.
“We are honored to support Poiema in its fight against human
trafficking,” said Ryan
Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group. “I was surprised to
learn that Texas ranks second in the U.S. in reported cases of human
trafficking. It is our responsibility to do what we can to help raise
awareness and remove the devastating impact of this activity from our
communities.”
Other sponsorship opportunities and team spots are still available.
Contact Abra Barker at abra@poiemafoundation.org
or call (469) 396-4384 to learn more about how your organization can
support this worthy cause along with Generational Group. Registration is
open on the event
website.
About Generational Group
Generational
Equity, Generational
Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational
Wealth Advisors and DealForce
are part of the Generational
Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading
M&A advisory firms in North America.
With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the
companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by
providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their
four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation,
value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.
The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment
Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/
or the Generational
Group press room.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005017/en/