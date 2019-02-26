Log in
Generational Group : Joins the Fight Against Human Trafficking

02/26/2019 | 05:02am EST

Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Bent Tree Bible Golf Tournament benefiting the Poiema Foundation. The tournament takes place on April 29, 2019 at the Frisco Lakes Golf Club in Frisco, Texas.

The Poiema Foundation, a local non-profit, educates the public and raises awareness in order to prevent sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and other methods of sexual exploitation. Poiema also helps survivors begin recovery through a trauma-informed care program and residential housing that provides food, shelter, and security.

The 2019 Bent Tree Bible Golf Tournament will help Poiema fund its efforts to fight human trafficking and restore those who have been trafficked from victim to survivor.

“We are honored to support Poiema in its fight against human trafficking,” said Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group. “I was surprised to learn that Texas ranks second in the U.S. in reported cases of human trafficking. It is our responsibility to do what we can to help raise awareness and remove the devastating impact of this activity from our communities.”

Other sponsorship opportunities and team spots are still available. Contact Abra Barker at abra@poiemafoundation.org or call (469) 396-4384 to learn more about how your organization can support this worthy cause along with Generational Group. Registration is open on the event website.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their four-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, and M&A transactional services.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.generational.com/ or the Generational Group press room.


© Business Wire 2019
