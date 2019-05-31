Generational Group : Reaches Major M&A Landmark with 800 Closed Transactions

Generational Group, comprised of Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, and its affiliate company, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), is pleased to announce that in May the firm closed its 800th transaction. This is an accomplishment that cements Generational’s leadership among middle market investment banks.

According to Brenen Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer with Generational, “Closing our 800th transaction is a significant achievement in our industry. But what is really most rewarding for us is that each of these transactions represents a business owner and the financial legacy for their families. We are honored that so many entrepreneurs have trusted us with their businesses.”

Generational Group was founded to help business owners and their families achieve their financial goals, creating a legacy for generations. The company and its associates are committed to helping privately held business owners achieve a meaningful and purposeful next phase of their lives.

Terry Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for the firm, stated, “Reaching this level of success is extremely rewarding. Our entire team is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our clients and their families, and this milestone is a testament to their passionate commitment.”

Generational Group is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America, having won multiple industry awards including Investment Banking Firm of the Year in 2018, 2017 and 2016, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2015 and 2014, as well as M&A Consulting Firm of the Year in 2013 and 2011. The firm has solidified its leadership position by providing world class client service and unmatched deal making capabilities. According to Thomson Reuters, in 2018 the Company was once again ranked as the number one middle market investment bank for valuations up to $25 million and number two up to $100 million.

Ryan Binkley, President and CEO of the firm, added, “Our primary goal is to serve our clients by helping them both define and discover the life they want for themselves and their loved ones. It is a real honor and privilege to work with entrepreneurs to help them reach their financial and personal dreams.”

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

