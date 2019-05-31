Generational Group : Reaches Major M&A Landmark with 800 Closed Transactions

Generational
Group, comprised of Generational
Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately
held businesses, and its affiliate company, Generational
Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), is pleased to announce that in
May the firm closed its 800th transaction. This is an accomplishment
that cements Generational’s leadership among middle market investment
banks.
According to Brenen
Hofstadter, Chief M&A Officer with Generational, “Closing our 800th
transaction is a significant achievement in our industry. But what is
really most rewarding for us is that each of these transactions
represents a business owner and the financial legacy for their families.
We are honored that so many entrepreneurs have trusted us with their
businesses.”
Generational Group was founded to help business owners and their
families achieve their financial goals, creating a legacy for
generations. The company and its associates are committed to helping
privately held business owners achieve a meaningful and purposeful next
phase of their lives.
Terry
Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for the firm, stated,
“Reaching this level of success is extremely rewarding. Our entire team
is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our clients and
their families, and this milestone is a testament to their
passionate commitment.”
Generational Group is one of the leading middle market investment banks
in North America, having won multiple industry awards including Investment
Banking Firm of the Year in 2018, 2017 and 2016, Valuation
Firm of the Year in 2015 and 2014,
as well as M&A
Consulting Firm of the Year in 2013 and 2011.
The firm has solidified its leadership position by providing world class
client service and unmatched deal making capabilities. According
to Thomson Reuters, in 2018 the Company was once again ranked as the
number one middle market investment bank for valuations up to $25
million and number two up to $100 million.
Ryan
Binkley, President and CEO of the firm, added, “Our primary goal is
to serve our clients by helping them both define and discover the life
they want for themselves and their loved ones. It is a real honor and
privilege to work with entrepreneurs to help them reach their financial
and personal dreams.”
About Generational Group
Generational
Equity, Generational
Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational
Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are
part of the Generational
Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading
middle market investment banks in North America.
With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the
companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by
providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their
five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation,
value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth
management.
The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment
Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or
the Generational
Equity press room.
