Generational Group : Title Sponsor for The Salute Golf Tournament

10/30/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses is pleased to once again be the title sponsor for The Salute – A Tribute to Our Troops fundraising gala and golf/tennis tournament. The event will be hosted at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas on November 7-8, 2019.

Since 2015, Bent Tree has hosted an annual Salute to the Troops event to honor service men and women and to raise funds for post 9/11 vets who need help not provided by the Veterans Administration. The objective is to fund foundations that provide housing, ramps, service dogs, mental health care, PTSD care, TBI care and more.

Feherty's Troops First Foundation, Defenders of Freedom, and PGA Hope will benefit from this year’s donations. All three foundations focus on improving the lives of our nation’s military heroes by delivering critically needed services.

This celebration of our veteran heroes begins the evening of November 7, with cocktails, a buffet dinner, and a live auction. It continues on November 8, with a breakfast and patriotic presentation of colors, followed by a golf tournament. An awards ceremony will cap the day’s events.

"We are thrilled to continue in our role as the title sponsor of The Salute and to thank our troops with this very special event," said Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group. “It is a privilege and a joy to spend two days in fellowship together as we honor these amazing men and women who have served our Country so faithfully.”

Learn more about the Veterans organizations benefiting from this event at:

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With over 250 professionals located throughout North America, the companies help business owners increase and release the wealth of their business by providing merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their five-step approach features exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.


© Business Wire 2019
