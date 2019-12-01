Generator Cyber Monday Deals (2019): The Best Portable, Inverter & Standby Generator Deals Compared by Consumer Articles

Deals experts compare the best Honda and Generac generator deals for Cyber Monday 2019

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday generator deals, featuring savings on portable generators. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Articles.

Best Generator deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Cyber Monday page and Walmart Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A generator provides homes and offices with power in the event of an outage. Fortune 1000 member Generac has a range of portable generators that can be brought camping or used at home to power gadgets in case of a natural calamity. While Honda portable generators are used by many businesses in the rental and construction industry.

What is on offer on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday takes place straight after Black Friday and sees retailers offering new online deals and further price drops on a wide array of items. Some of the best discounts are available on tech gadgets, electronics, and appliances.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005011/en/