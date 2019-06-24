Log in
Generator Sets Market worth over $40 billion by 2030: Global Market Insights, Inc.

06/24/2019 | 07:03am EDT

Europe generator sets market size is predicted to expand over 6% up to 2030. The industry growth is attributed to ongoing expansion in the data centers infrastructure and rising industrial investments. In addition, escalating commercial and construction activities across the Eastern Europe and the Nordic region will boost the industry revival.

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2381

Global generator sets market is set to surpass $40 Billion by 2030, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasingly severe & recurrent chronic power disruptions on account of deteriorating weather conditions and grid inadequacy accompanied by an elevated demand for continuous power supply will stimulate the market growth.

Hybrid generator sets market is anticipated to expand over 11% up to 2030. Significant reduction in the costs of renewable energy generation and storage technologies will encourage manufacturers to entail hybridization of existing genset technologies with solar panels, batteries, etc.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2381

Key industry players in gensets market include SDMO, Generac, Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Briggs & Stratton, Himoinsa, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yamaha Motor, Caterpillar, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand C&S Electric, Escorts, Powerica, JCB, Greaves Cotton, Ashok Leyland, MTU Onsite, Wärtsilä amongst others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 770 pages with 1305 market data tables & 41 figures & charts from the report, “Global Generator sets Market Size By Power Rating (<75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA, >750 kVA), By Fuel (Diesel, Gas, Hybrid), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Application (Standby, Peak Shaving, Prime/Continuous), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019– 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/generator-sets-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making.


© Business Wire 2019
