Generex Biotechnology CEO Joe Moscato Attending J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

J.P. Morgan annual healthcare conference & biotech showcase to be held
January 7 – 9 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce
that Joe Moscato, the company’s CEO is attending the annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference from January 7 to 9, 2019. Mr. Moscato is meeting
with leading healthcare investors to present the corporate vision for
Generex Biotechnology as an integrated healthcare holding company with a
unique strategy to provide end-to-end, patient centric solutions to
enhance the doctor patient relationship.
With 9,000 attendees and representation from over 450 companies, the
annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most
informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing
together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative
technology creators, and members of the investment community.
“We are pleased to unveil the “New” Generex to the biotech and
healthcare investment community,” stated Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex.
“After two-plus years of reorganizing the operations, capital structure,
and strategic vision for the company, Generex is poised to deliver on
our corporate mission to provide physicians, hospitals, and healthcare
providers an end-to-end solution for patient centric care from rapid
diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies, streamlining care
processes, minimizing expenses, and delivering transparency for payers.
Entering 2019, we are building value in Generex by executing on our
strategic plan with our newly acquired MSO and pharmacy network, the
advancement of our clinical stage assets in immune-oncology, and through
acquisitions in cutting-edge areas like regenerative medicine.”
About Generex Biotechnology Corp.
Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with
end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis
through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new
kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models
providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing
relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access
to optimal care.
In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets,
medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an
acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing
assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital.
Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a
network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies
with new and approved products.
Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution
Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network,
clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and
dedicated call center.
