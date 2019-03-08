Log in
Generic Capital Corporation Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Acquisition of Common Shares of Generic Gold Corp.

03/08/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2019) - Generic Capital Corporation ("Generic Capital") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on March 8, 2019, Generic Capital acquired (the "Acquisition") 25,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Generic Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated March 8, 2019 between Generic Capital and Nevada Zinc Corporation ("Nevada Zinc").

Prior to the Acquisition, Generic Capital owned 1,646,033 Common Shares, 1,515,893 common share purchase warrants and 197,560 broker warrants to acquire units, representing approximately 4.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.92% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis. Following the Acquisition, Generic Capital owns 26,646,033 Common Shares, representing approximately 70.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 71.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Generic Capital has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and Generic Capital may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over the Common Shares or other securities of Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Generic Capital.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Albert Contardi, President
Generic Capital Corporation
Tel: (416) 361-2832

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43315


© Newsfilecorp 2019
