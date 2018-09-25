Genervon Presents Mechanisms of Actions in Alzheimer’s Disease, Including Results Confirming that GM6 Attenuates Alzheimer’s Disease in Mouse Model, in Part by Reducing Inflammation

Following the closure of several research programs for Alzheimer’s
disease, in early 2018 the FDA issued a release entitled “Draft Guidance
for Industry: Early Alzheimer’s Disease: Developing Drugs for
Treatment.” Encouraged by the proposed changes in the new guidance,
Genervon’s research team reported new findings that its drug candidate
GM6 attenuates Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in an early AD transgenic APP
mice model. Application of GM6 over a 4-month period in young APP/ΔPS1
double-transgenic mice resulted in attenuation in Aβ peptide levels,
reduction of inflammation and amyloid load, increased cathepsin B
expression, and improved spatial orientation. In addition, treatment
with GM6 increased brain nerve growth factor levels and tempered memory
impairment by approximately 50% at the highest dose.
In the AD mouse models, inflammation seemed to play a key role in the
disease process, and GM6 reduced cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, TGFβ, etc.)
and inflammatory mediators (CD-68 and GFAP), which can contribute to
pathogenesis, and modulated cathepsin B and cleavage of APP to Aβ.
These findings suggest that GM6 may modulate disease-determining
pathways at an early stage to slow the histological and clinical
progression of AD. The results will be presented on September 25, 2018
at the New York Academy of Science Symposium “Neuroimmunology – The
Impact of Immune Function on Alzheimer’s Disease” and are available at https://www.genervon.com/animal-models-data/.
The anti-inflammation effect of GM6 is one of several mechanisms of
actions that GM6 modulates in neurodegenerative diseases such as
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and AD. Other mechanisms include
increased neurogenesis, decreased oxidative stress and apoptosis,
increased extracellular matrix stability, increased cell adhesion,
increased synaptic transmission, decreased Aβ toxicity, and the
differential expression of disease-associated genes. Genervon’s research
team recently summarized the mechanisms of action of GM6 for both ALS
and AD; summaries are available on Genervon’s website (https://www.genervon.com/mechanisms-of-action/).
More generally, GM6 has been shown to have very good drug properties
(study available at http://pub.iapchem.org/ojs/index.php/admet/article/view/547).
GM6 was previously tested in a phase 2A ALS study, which confirmed the
drug’s safety in humans, with no serious drug-related,
treatment-emergent adverse effects. In that trial, Genervon observed
favorable trends in GM6-treated patients, including a slowed decline in
forced vital capacity and ALS Functional Rating Scale, along with
decreased plasma abundance of ALS biomarkers (e.g., TDP-43, Tau, and
SOD1). These results strongly suggest that GM6 has neurogenesis and
anti-inflammatory effects in various neurodegenerative diseases, such as
ALS and AD, with common underlying pathways.
