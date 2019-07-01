Log in
Genesee & Wyoming Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GWR

07/01/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) to affiliates of Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC (collectively, the “Consortium”) is fair to Genesee & Wyoming shareholders. On behalf of Genesee & Wyoming shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Genesee & Wyoming Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Genesee & Wyoming merger investigation concerns whether Genesee & Wyoming and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Genesee & Wyoming shareholders; (2) determine whether the Consortium is underpaying for Genesee & Wyoming; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Genesee & Wyoming shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Genesee & Wyoming shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/genesee-wyoming-inc-gwr-merger-stock-brookfield-infrastructure-gic/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
