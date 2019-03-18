Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genesis Energy : assesses viability of operating third Rankine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 03:20pm EDT
19 March 2019Genesis is monitoring the electricity market, and like other market participants, is concerned about winter capacity given ongoing gas supply shortages and the risk of water shortages. Market participants have asked about Genesis' ability to run a third Rankine over winter if gas or water shortages continue.
Tracey Hickman, Genesis EGM Generation and Wholesale, says since October 2018, available Huntly generation units, including two Rankine units have been operating to fill a generation gap in the market. Operating the Rankine units also allows the market to conserve water ahead of the peak winter period.
'Genesis is not resourced to run three Rankine units, however, given the situation, we have begun a review of our operational resourcing and asset management commitments to see if we can create a winter option in the event the market volatility continues.'
'Adding additional winter capacity is not something we have planned for and to consider running a third Rankine unit, as well as Unit 5, even for short periods we need to be absolutely satisfied we could do so safely and without compromising the wellbeing of our people or the integrity of our assets.'
'In order to ensure the market has as much information as possible Genesis is announcing that it is beginning this review and the preliminary work required to assess the possibility of running a third Rankine for short periods. At this stage Genesis can make no commitment to doing so.'
'Genesis has a defined set of operational, health and safety, market and fuel availability criteria by which we will make decision and advise the market accordingly,' says Tracey.

Disclaimer

Genesis Energy Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:35pWade Dawe Early Warning Report
NE
03:34pAT&T : Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara steps down
RE
03:34pAIRSPAN NETWORKS INC : . and CTIconnect™ Team Up to Help Wisp's and Rural Carriers
BU
03:34pIf you're not in office as much, why is your office phone?
GL
03:33pCADIZ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:33pBRUNSWICK : Mercury Marine wins prestigious International Forum Design Award for V-6 outboard engine platform
AQ
03:32pQatar bourse index rises 110 points
AQ
03:32pQATAR INSURANCE : QIC wins 2 accolades at ‘Mena Fund Manager Performance Awards 2019'
AQ
03:32pAGCO : Announces Strategic Partnership with Solinftec
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.