Genesis Energy : reimagines energy with new product, For Dairy

20 May 2019

For Dairy is a new Genesis product tailored for and designed with dairy farmers

Dairy farmers can save anywhere between 5 and 25 per cent off their milking shed electricity bill

Genesis is partnering exclusively with Farm Source to sell For Dairy

For the first time in New Zealand, dairy farmers will be offered an electricity plan created specifically for their unique energy use with the launch of a new Genesis product, For Dairy.

Genesis Executive General Manager, James Magill, says For Dairy recognises that the way dairy farmers use electricity is far from standard and with this product could ultimately result in savings of

between 5 and 25 per cent off their milking shed electricity bill.

'We know the milking shed is central to a dairy farming business and that electricity it uses is at off-peak and shoulder times of the day, when everyone else is sleeping or at work. Essentially, we're rewarding farmers for using energy when no one else is.

'We've created a tool to show exactly how For Dairy works and bring its benefits to life for dairy farmers. It graphs and forecasts their electricity use - and savings - taking into consideration seasonal variations and usage patterns during a typical milking day on the farm,' says Magill

Fonterra Farm Source Group Director, Richard Allen, says energy represents a significant cost to farmers.

'Farm Source is committed to helping lower on-farm costs and we've been focused on finding the best deal for our farmers so it's great to have Genesis on board and investing in innovations to enable this.'

There's also the opportunity for farmers to get even greater value through For Dairy by moving more of their energy use to off-peak and shoulder times.

During the development phase of the product, Magill says one of the participating farmers reviewed his usage through For Dairy and realised an immediate cost saving.

'Instead of leaving the water pump running around the clock, we suggested he get a timer so he could set it to turn on when he needed it, which was during off-peak times, getting the pump warmed up right before the milking schedule and allowing it to cool down soon after,' he says.

Genesis will also give dairy farmers greater transparency by splitting out the network charges from the energy charges.

'At Genesis, we want to do everything we can to help businesses be more successful, and we're constantly looking at ways we can advance technology in the energy sector,' Magill adds.

'For Dairy does just that, it helps our current and potential farming customers track, monitor and optimise their energy usage.'

Genesis is also the first energy company in New Zealand to include all three fuels - natural gas, electricity and LPG - on one billing platform, allowing farmers to accurately track every source of energy used in one simple product.

Genesis For Dairy launches today, Monday 20 May, for more information head to www.genesisenergy.co.nz/fordairy.

