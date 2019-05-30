Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genesis Home Improvements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:18am BST

Los Angeles, CA, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Home Improvements is pleased to introduce the full line of exciting exterior products from Tex-Cote of America.  Protect your homes exterior with Coolwall with Kynar exterior coating system.  The revolutionary technology provides a lifetime warranty on your homes stucco and wood surfaces.  Reflect-Tec heat reflective finishes and coatings are designed for Tile and metal roofing.  Keep the heat out of your house.  Cool-Tec heat reflective concrete and wood deck coatings help make these areas look great and keep the surfaces cool. 

This product range follows in the steps of all the other Genesis Home Improvements products. The company has established a reputation of quality, driven by the strong industry experience of its key members. Some of its C-Level managers have been in the construction industry for over 3 decades. They are experienced and have all the major certifications required to practice in the industry.

The decision to introduce this new product range is based on the company’s desire to continually take care of its customer’s needs. As a company with an ear for its clients, Genesis Home Improvements is introducing this line of products to fulfil emergent customer needs. Being able to respond to client needs is the reason they have been so successful so far. It’s all in line with the founder’s reputation, a man who had a name in the construction industry for being great at his work, and also for his honesty.

For more information on all your heat reflective home protections, please call Genesis Home Improvements at (858) 277-1803 or visit www.genesishomeimprovementssd.com. You won’t be disappointed.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05/29ColorPoint KY to Fully Convert 1.8 Million Square Foot Kentucky Greenhouse Operation for Hemp Production, Merges Operations With AgTech Scientific
GL
05/29BANK OF AMERICA : Accelerating Digital Transformation
AQ
05/29ANDROMEDA METALS : Drilling at Carey's Well Extends Halloysite-Kaolin Mineralised Zone
PU
05/29Oil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories
RE
05/29BURGAN BANK : Moody's affirms rating, ‘Stable' outlook
AQ
05/29SINAI CEMENT : Sama Cement reduces shareholding in Sinai Cement to 6.75%
AQ
05/29SAUDI CEMENT SJSC : board proposes SAR 230m dividends for H1-19
AQ
05/29SHISEIDO : Strengthens Strategic Partnership with A.S. Watson Group
PU
05/29NORTHERN VERTEX MINING : Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
05/29SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Solaris Building Clinched Bca Green Mark Platinum Award 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About