Genesis Reports May 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,350 units in May 2020, a 41.6 percent decrease compared with the prior year. However, Genesis enjoyed a 67.5 increase vs. April 2020. For the first five months of 2020, Genesis Motor America sold 6,111 units, a 24.7 percent decrease for the calendar year thus far.

May 2020 Sales:



MAY 2020 MAY 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % CHANGE Genesis Total 1,350 2,313 6,111 8,120 -24.74% G70 870 1,447 3,495 4,522 -22.71% G80 319 708 1,677 2,821 -40.55% G90 161 158 939 777 20.85%

"I believe our month over month increase shows just how resilient we are as a brand. These are challenging times, but I'm encouraged to see positive signs of growth across the board," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "With the announcement of our Genesis Concierge program, the coming arrival of our all-new 2021 G80 and our first-ever SUV - the GV80, I'm confident that our performance will exceed expectations in the latter half of the year. Already, we have over 11,000 reservations for the GV80 SUV and more than 1,600 for our G80. We are the ones to watch. It's going to be a great close for Genesis."

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-reports-may-2020-sales-301069414.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America