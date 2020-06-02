Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Genesis Reports May 2020 Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 10:53am EDT

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,350 units in May 2020, a 41.6 percent decrease compared with the prior year. However, Genesis enjoyed a 67.5 increase vs. April 2020. For the first five months of 2020, Genesis Motor America sold 6,111 units, a 24.7 percent decrease for the calendar year thus far.

May 2020 Sales:


MAY 2020

MAY 2019

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

% CHANGE

Genesis Total

1,350

2,313

6,111

8,120

-24.74%

G70

870

1,447

3,495

4,522

-22.71%

G80

319

708

1,677

2,821

-40.55%

G90

161

158

939

777

20.85%

"I believe our month over month increase shows just how resilient we are as a brand. These are challenging times, but I'm encouraged to see positive signs of growth across the board," said Mark Del Rosso, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "With the announcement of our Genesis Concierge program, the coming arrival of our all-new 2021 G80 and our first-ever SUV - the GV80, I'm confident that our performance will exceed expectations in the latter half of the year. Already, we have over 11,000 reservations for the GV80 SUV and more than 1,600 for our G80. We are the ones to watch. It's going to be a great close for Genesis."

Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty that includes a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services including:

  • Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
  • Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
  • Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
  • Three months of complimentary SiriusXM® Satellite Radio All Access
  • Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates and lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio.

Within recent months, Genesis was ranked the #1 brand in the industry for the second consecutive year in JD Power's 2019 Initial Quality Study (IGS), was named #1 ranked brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) as well as #2 brand in the annual Consumer Reports 2020 Report Card rankings. Since arriving in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan has garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 21 major awards and accolades. Also, in their most recent round of testing in early 2020, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rated all three current Genesis vehicles; G70, G80 and G90 their highest rating of Top Safety Pick +. Genesis is the only brand in the industry whose entire portfolio is Top Safety Pick + rated.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-reports-may-2020-sales-301069414.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:26pNY MAYOR : 8 p.m. curfew all week after post-protest mayhem
AQ
04:26pMONAT Global Extends Exclusive Mentoring Program With Leadership Coach John C. Maxwell
BU
04:23pTROILUS GOLD : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million
AQ
04:23pQOSINA : Provides Cost-Effective Off-the-Shelf and Custom Tubing
BU
04:22pBrattle Congratulates Judy Chang on Appointment as Undersecretary of Energy at MA Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
PR
04:20pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the S&P Global Ratings 2020 Virtual Insurance Conference
AQ
04:18pO'CHARLEY'S : “Hometown Heroes” Initiative Serves Thousands of Meals to Health Care Workers & First Responders Across the Country with Summer Expansion Focused on Additional Community Needs
BU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés 2019
PU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes annuels 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group