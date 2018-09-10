Log in
Genesys Spine : releases AIS-C Stand-Alone System

09/10/2018 | 09:14pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine is pleased to announce the FDA clearance of our latest product line, the AIS-C Stand-Alone System.

Unparalleled surgeon support. Patient satisfaction. Positive results.

The AIS-C Stand-Alone system is a first of its kind, non-screw based, zero-profile, direct-anterior stand-alone interbody system for the cervical spine. It was designed to provide the greatest ease of use to the surgeon at every step of the procedure.

Advantages of the AIS-C Stand-Alone System include:

  • Direct anterior approach – Allows for a smaller, mid-line incision.
  • Non-screw-based fixation.
  • Quick, simple, non-impacting anchor insertion – Does not need an awl or drill.
  • Zero-step locking mechanism – Contains a locking feature that provides visual confirmation of engagement, but allows for anchor removal when desired.
  • Easily revised or removed – Use of the removal instruments allows the locking mechanism to be defeated so the anchor can be extracted. No drilling is required.

Dr. Matthew Philips, board-certified neurosurgeon and Director of the Brain and Spine Center at SouthCoast Health in Massachusetts says, "The ease of application of the AIS-C Stand-Alone will reduce both my surgical times and the morbidity associated with plate and screw constructs. This advantageous technique has made this my implant of choice for ACDFs."

"The most significant aspect of the AIS-C design is its simplicity to implant. From a surgeon's perspective, there's only one extra step compared to a standard cervical fusion. Once everything is loaded, they simply squeeze the trigger of the inserter and detach from the implant." -J. Landon Gilkey, Senior Principal Design Engineer, Genesys Spine.

"The AIS-C Stand-Alone system works great from insertion to removal and I think it will remain one of Genesys' flagship products for years to come." -Benjamin Keller, Product Development Engineer, Genesys Spine.

Media inquiries please contact:
marketing@genesysspine.com

www.genesysspine.com

About Genesys Spine:

Founded in 2009, Genesys Spine is a privately held company focused on the design, development and marketing of an array of medical implants and instruments with novel characteristics. These devices, with their award winning proprietary features, all remain within existing parameters for today's current reimbursement codes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesys-spine-releases-ais-c-stand-alone-system-300709853.html

SOURCE Genesys Spine


© PRNewswire 2018
