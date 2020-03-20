Log in
Genetron Health : Contributes to China's First Expert Consensus Statement on the Standardized Clinical Application of NGS Testing for Oncology

03/20/2020 | 10:03am EDT

The “Beijing Expert Consensus Statement on the Standardized Application of Next-Generation Sequencing Technology in Clinical Tests - Tumor (1st Edition)” has been officially published in Chinese Medical Journal. The drafting of this statement was led by Beijing Center for Clinical Laboratory, Beijing Society of Laboratory Medicine, Capital Medical University-Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics Department, and Beijing Quality Control and Improvement Center for Medical Laboratory Tests. It represents the first authoritative consensus on the standardized application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in oncological clinical practice within China. It consequently serves as a base for standardized operation and management of NGS clinical laboratories. Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health”) has been highly recognized by the drafting agencies, and ranks first place in the acknowledgements for its outstanding contribution.

NGS testing enables detection of somatic mutation in solid tumors; this statement elaborates on its intended clinical use, testing method establishment and optimization, LDTs analytical validation, and key pre-, in- and post-analysis quality assurance steps. Such testing is currently used to provide guidance for tumor targeted medicine and monitoring, as well as to evaluate immunotherapy efficacy. With the emergence of biomarkers, new NGS technology continues to be introduced to clinical testing, and the uses of technology are expected to expand further. The consensus statement will be amended accordingly to adapt to the guidelines for NGS-based tumor gene mutation detection in clinical practice.

Genetron Health is committed to providing quality products and services. The company actively work with institutions, experts and peers to promote the regularized and standardized application of NGS technology, and promote the development of precision medicine to benefit more patients.

About Genetron Health

Genetron Health is a leading and fast-growing precision oncology company in China that aims to provide one-stop genomic profiling solutions for multiple scenarios covering early screening, diagnosis and monitoring, and biopharmaceutical services. The company collaborates with over 400 hospitals and dozens of biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions and has developed a large proprietary genomic database.

Genetron Health has established R&D centers in both the United States and China, two manufacturing facilities with both ISO 13485:2016 certification and ISO 9001:2015 certification in China and five clinical laboratories in Beijing (CLIA accreditation and CAP certification), Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chongqing and Guangzhou. The R&D capacities of Genetron Health are supported by a best-in-class research and development team led by scientists at the forefront of cancer genomics research. The company has published many research papers in highly influential worldwide peer-reviewed scientific journals, such as Nature Genetics, Nature Communications, Cell Research and PNAS.


