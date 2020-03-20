Genetron Health : Contributes to China's First Expert Consensus Statement on the Standardized Clinical Application of NGS Testing for Oncology

The “Beijing Expert Consensus Statement on the Standardized Application of Next-Generation Sequencing Technology in Clinical Tests - Tumor (1st Edition)” has been officially published in Chinese Medical Journal. The drafting of this statement was led by Beijing Center for Clinical Laboratory, Beijing Society of Laboratory Medicine, Capital Medical University-Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics Department, and Beijing Quality Control and Improvement Center for Medical Laboratory Tests. It represents the first authoritative consensus on the standardized application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in oncological clinical practice within China. It consequently serves as a base for standardized operation and management of NGS clinical laboratories. Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health”) has been highly recognized by the drafting agencies, and ranks first place in the acknowledgements for its outstanding contribution.

NGS testing enables detection of somatic mutation in solid tumors; this statement elaborates on its intended clinical use, testing method establishment and optimization, LDTs analytical validation, and key pre-, in- and post-analysis quality assurance steps. Such testing is currently used to provide guidance for tumor targeted medicine and monitoring, as well as to evaluate immunotherapy efficacy. With the emergence of biomarkers, new NGS technology continues to be introduced to clinical testing, and the uses of technology are expected to expand further. The consensus statement will be amended accordingly to adapt to the guidelines for NGS-based tumor gene mutation detection in clinical practice.

Genetron Health is committed to providing quality products and services. The company actively work with institutions, experts and peers to promote the regularized and standardized application of NGS technology, and promote the development of precision medicine to benefit more patients.

About Genetron Health

