Genetron Health : Obtains Approval for Semiconductor-based NGS System GENETRON S5

Genetron Health, a China-based precision oncology company that covers full-cycle cancer care, has obtained regulatory approval in China to launch its GENETRON S5 for clinical use. The approval of a new desktop medium-throughput semiconductor-based next generation sequencing (NGS) system---GENETRON S5, showcases Genetron Health’s ongoing commitment to providing early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous monitoring and care services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005381/en/

GENETRON S5 (Photo: Business Wire)

GENETRON S5 has obtained official approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration. This semiconductor-based NGS system detects changes in pH value in nucleotides. The unique advantage of GENETRON S5 lies in that it does not require fluorescence or camera scanning, resulting in faster, simpler and more cost-effective tests with a smaller sample size. GENETRON S5 leverages high speed semiconductor sequencing technology to produce high quality sequencing data, enabling laboratory technicians to go from DNA library to data in as little as 24 hours. This is based on Genetron Health’s patented One-Step Seq Method, which facilitates the preparation of high-quality libraries in just 1.5 hours from as little as 10ng input samples.

“The approval of GENETRON S5 provides another excellent choice for clinical laboratories and adds another powerful instrument for the standardization of molecular diagnosis. GENETRON S5 will deliver high-quality laboratory testing while providing data for clinical use and precision medicine in a much faster manner,” said Sizhen Wang, Co-founder and CEO of Genetron Health.

GENETRON S5 can be used in early screening, diagnosis, treatment guidance and continuous monitoring. With the diagnostic assays developed by Genetron Health, gliomas, lung cancer, urothelial cancer, breast cancer and thyroid cancer can be detected more effectively.

“Since our establishment, Genetron Health has explored new technology and areas of application while adapting to changes in the industry landscape to improve precision medicine in China. Working with clinical experts and our strategic partners, we have made progress in the field of in vitro diagnostic devices (IVD). The efficiency and speed of GENETRON S5 makes it possible for clinical organizations to help many more cancer patients,” Wang added.

About Genetron Health

Genetron Health is a leading and fast-growing precision oncology company in China. The company has R&D centers located in China and the USA as well as CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified clinical laboratories. Together with an in-house interdisciplinary team of distinguished scientists and professionals, it has successfully published many breakthrough research findings in leading scientific journals. Genetron Health’s twin “Product + Service” business offering spans across its portfolio comprising early screening, personalized diagnosis and monitoring as well as biopharmaceutical services. Its scope covers a broad spectrum of cancers including lung, liver, colorectal, bladder, breast, stomach, thyroid and CNS tumors. The company has since served tens of thousands of cancer patients, the high-risk groups as well as hundreds of research institutes, hospitals and pharmaceutical firms around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005381/en/