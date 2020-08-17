Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Geneva Financial : names Spelman Award Winner and Army Veteran Calvin Ann Evans as CCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial, LLC (Geneva) announced today that Spelman Award winner, Calvin Ann Evans, CMB® has joined its team as Chief Compliance Officer. As CCO, Evans will drive quality control and compliance for the company's mortgage operations.

"We are proud to welcome Calvin Ann to Geneva," said Telle VanTrojen, COO and Partner of Geneva Financial. "We have experienced explosive growth over the past 22 months and the level of experience and professionalism she brings will ensure our commitment to quality and compliance holds pace with our rapid evolution."

During her first week with Geneva, Calvin Ann received the prestigious Everett C. Spelman Award – an honor bestowed periodically from a major trade organization to an individual for extraordinary contributions to the mortgage lending industry, whose reputation of ethical and professional conduct with both the public and fellow lenders is exemplary, and whose record of service to the community and the mortgage lending industry is outstanding.

She is the first recipient of the Spelman Award since 2013.

Evans previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for Loan Simple, Inc. and Universal Lending Corporation where she was a recipient of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association's (CMLA) prestigious Robert G. Boucher award for her contributions to the industry and serves on the trade organization's Board of Directors. She was also recently honored by receiving an inaugural #NEXTPowerhouseAward.

A well-published and highly respected professional in her field, Evans has contributed coursework for the Mortgage Bankers Association and continues to serve as a subject matter expert.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company that has been on a meteoric climb in the mortgage industry," said Evans. "I look forward to helping to secure the quality of that growth through advisement, systems and the highest level of compliance integrity," she continued.

Prior to entering the mortgage industry, Calvin Ann proudly served in the U. S. Army as a Chief Warrant Officer.

About Geneva Financial (NMLS #42056 | BK #0910215)

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial at www.GenevaFi.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geneva-financial-names-spelman-award-winner-and-army-veteran-calvin-ann-evans-as-cco-301113378.html

SOURCE Geneva Financial


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:50pTop Securities Industry Attorney Joins Noted Katten Financial Services Group
PR
02:50pROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Baidu, Inc. – BIDU
GL
02:49pBarrick Gold Up Nearly 11%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2013 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pCRUZANI, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:48pONdex fixed indexed annuity adds higher cap S&P 500® index option
GL
02:47pSANTA FE GOLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:46pCITRINE GLOBAL (OTCQB : TECR) Reports a Summary of its Main Business Activities in Q2-Q3, 2020
GL
02:43pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Clarification on news
PU
02:43pSt Kitts and Nevis Will Allow Two Vessels to Safely Harbour at Citizenship-by-Investment-Funded Port Under Strict Health Measures
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group