Genex Services : Acquires Excel Managed Care, Expands Clinical Services

Genex
Services, a leader in medical cost containment and disability
management services, has announced its acquisition of Excel
Managed Care & Disability Services, an established provider of
occupational and non-occupational medical case management, utilization
review and return-to-work services for the workers’ compensation and
disability markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Genex – already the largest case management
company in the U.S. – increases its number of employee case managers to
more than 1,600. It also extends and enhances Genex’s national market
position in the states where Excel does business, particularly along the
West Coast, enabling more workers’ compensation payers and risk managers
to access its specialized managed care services that transform bottom
lines.
“The acquisition of Excel Managed Care & Disability Services allows both
companies to expand the breadth and depth of our services,” said Peter
Madeja, CEO and President of Genex Services. “Both Genex and Excel
employees are committed to facilitating the recovery of injured and
disabled workers and delivering exceptional claim outcomes by
controlling medical costs and disability durations. Excel will continue
to be led by Brenda Smith, President, and Steve Smetana, Vice President,
and operate under their brand.”
Based in Sacramento, CA, Excel has been offering medical case management
and disability management services since 1992. Excel’s customers include
employers, insurers and claims administrators with employees covered by
workers’ compensation, group health and long-term disability insurance.
The company has approximately 125 employees and professionals serving
their customers.
“Both Genex and Excel have a proud tradition of efficiently and
effectively managing the medical recovery and return-to-work process of
injured workers,” said Brenda Smith, RN, BSN, CCM, President of Excel.
“We’re excited about the acquisition. The combination of our excellent
professionals and services will make a substantial impact on our mutual
goal of achieving the expeditious restoration of health and productivity
to those who have lost these by illness or injury.”
StoneRidge Advisors LLC served as the exclusive strategic and financial
advisor to Excel on the transaction.
About Genex Services, LLC
Genex Services (www.genexservices.com)
provides best-in-class clinical solutions that enable customers to
transform their bottom lines while enhancing the lives of injured and
disabled workers. Genex, a clinical management leader throughout North
America, serves the top underwriters of workers’ compensation,
automobile, disability insurance, third-party administrators and a
significant number of Fortune 500 employers. In addition, Genex clinical
services are enhanced by intelligent systems and 360-degree data
analysis. Its clinical expertise consistently drives superior results
related to medical, wage loss, and productivity costs associated with
claims in the workers’ compensation, disability, automobile, and health
care systems. Genex Services and Mitchell International merged recently
to create the broadest continuum of technology and products servicing
the auto, workers’ compensation, and disability markets.
About Excel Managed Care & Disability Services
Excel Managed Care & Disability Services (www.excelmanagedcare.com)
provides occupational & non-occupational medical case management,
utilization review and return-to-work services to employers, insurers,
and claims administrators with employees covered by workers’
compensation, group health, and long-term disability. Its multi-state
presence provides clients with a proactive partner to manage all aspects
of their disability programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005162/en/