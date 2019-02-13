Genies Launches Verified Program to Help Celebrities, Influencers and Brands Increase Engagement on Social Media Platforms via Digital Avatars

Genies,
Inc., a digital avatar company, announced an SDK in November 2018
and is now working with celebrities and influencers to integrate their
customized avatars as a way to express themselves on all social and
digital platforms. Access is only given to top tier, notable individuals
within their respective industries. Besides helping celebrities and
influencers, the company also allows brands such as Gucci to integrate
its avatars into all accepted forms of communication.
Genies is creating avatars that can live virtually anywhere in the
digital world. Through their SDK, companies can integrate Genies into
their services. Genies will soon be available on iMessage, Giphy,
WhatsApp, and dozens of other apps.
With Genies Verification, individuals that are
accepted receive:
-
CUSTOM GENIE AVATAR - Personalized treatment from Genies
creative and engineering teams to express themselves in the digital
world. The team conducts an in-depth analysis of personification and
identity to create the perfect, 3D digital animated version of each
celebrity. Each Official Genie is hand-crafted to fit each celebrity
exact brand needs.
-
CUSTOM DIGITAL CONTENT - Genies wants to bring digital
identities to life by representing celebrities and their brand.
They’ll collaborate with celebrities and their brand obligations and
define social moments by crafting unique content though their Genie.
The use cases have ranged from brand promotions, events,
announcements, music videos, commercials, and more. Verified members
can utilize their animated Genie avatar through various digital
platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Giphy, and
personalized keyboard apps built by Genies.
“We truly believe avatar communication is permanently reshaping human
interaction,” said Genies CEO Akash Nigam. “After seeing the feedback
since launch, we’ve realized how valuable our tool has been for
celebrities to further engage followers along with create content for
their brand partnerships. Our team is working to approve key people out
of the thousands that have applied within the next month.”
For more information or to apply to be Verified, please visit genies.com.
ABOUT GENIES, INC.
Genies, Inc. is an avatar technology company based in Venice, Calif.
College-dropouts Akash Nigam, and Evan Rosenbaum, both 26, started the
company in 2015. Genies has raised $25 million in capital from an
eclectic group of venture capital firms and angel investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005895/en/