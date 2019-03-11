Genius Brands International : Veteran Financial Executive Michael Klein Joins Genius Brands International's Board of Directors

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. 'Genius Brands' (NASDAQ:GNUS), announced today that businessman Michael Klein has joined the Company's Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward.

Klein joins fellow Board of Directors, including multiple Emmy award-winning children's entertainment broadcaster Margaret Loesch; former Governor of California Gray Davis; former President of ABC Entertainment and United Artists, Anthony Thomopoulos; Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard Lynne Segall; Co-Founder of Activists Artists Management Bernard Cahill; former Managing Director of JP Morgan Entertainment Group Clark Hallren; and Andy Heyward.

'Michael Klein is the perfect complement to the highly accomplished members of the Genius Brands Board of Directors,' said Heyward in announcing Klein's Board seat. 'His wealth of knowledge and experience in media and entertainment and his skills in finance, will provide the vision and guidance that assures our continued success and expansion, and enrich shareholder value. He is a welcomed addition to our Board, and we value his future contributions.'

'I am honored that the people I have respected and admired for years, have invited me to join the Genius Brands board of directors,' added Klein. 'I look forward to working with these board members to ensure that Genius Brands continues to produce purposeful content that inspires and engages young minds while seeking and exploring every opportunity to enhance and expand the company's operations around the world, and increase shareholder value.'

Since 2012, Klein has focused on venture capital funding for early-stage companies involved in media, resource and consumer products. Leveraging his significant experience in corporate financings, Klein has executed and participated in financing deals, both public and private, ranging from $5 million to over $2 billion. He also has led several real estate ventures in Southern California, including the Santa Monica Water Gardens phase two in Santa Monica and a 600-acre development in North San Diego, which he sold in various stages.

From 1994 to 1998, Klein held the post of Managing Partner of Iacocca Capital Partners, L.P. Lee Iacocca chose Mr. Klein to become his partner when he retired from Chrysler Corp. in 1994. From 1984 to 1993, he was a managing director at Bear Stearns & Company, where he founded and co-directed the Media-Entertainment Group. He also served as Senior Managing Director of Gruntal & Company, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee. From 1974 to 1982, Klein supplied prime time and mini-series content to the major television networks through his company Michael Klein Productions. During this same period, he was also an owner and a senior executive officer of the San Diego Chargers, an NFL Football franchise.

In addition to his role on the Genius Brands' Board of Directors, Klein serves on the Board of Governors of Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is on the board of ProCon.org, a foundation dedicated to enhancing the learning and writing skills in over 8,000 schools in the U.S. He also has leadership roles with various other charitable organizations. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University in 1969, after which he immediately began his career on Wall Street with Investment Banking/ Broker-Dealer, Wygod, Weiss & Florin.

