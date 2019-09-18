Log in
Genius ERP Simplifies Shop Floor Scheduling

09/18/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

Genius Solutions Unveils First True DBR Scheduling Tool for Custom Manufacturers

Today, Genius Solutions, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution that specializes in custom manufacturing, unveils Smart Scheduling, a tool that will overhaul how custom manufacturers schedule their shop floors. Now available as a module within it’s ERP system, Smart Scheduling allows manufacturers to better identify and manage priorities and bottlenecks, to create more realistic and functional shop floor schedules—letting manufacturers complete more jobs on time.

“Traditionally, scheduling in a custom manufacturing environment is very complicated, as it involves so many departments, components, and long lead-time items,” says Dominic Vezina, CTO of Genius Solutions. “But with our new Smart Scheduling tool, we simplify the process by identifying a plant’s most limited resource, and then automatically generate a schedule around this resource. By doing so, we create the heartbeat for a plant, so-to-speak. This produces a more efficient and effective scheduling system, which lets a manufacturer meet their ultimate goal: to deliver more jobs on time and increase their throughput.”

Genius ERP’s Smart Scheduling is the only true Drum-Buffer-Rope, or DBR, scheduling system available to custom manufacturers within an ERP. DBR scheduling is based on the Theory of Constraints (ToC), and uses the fundamental principle that within any custom manufacturing plant there is a Drum—one, or a limited number of, scarce resources—which control the overall output of the plant. Increasing the capacity of the drum is the only way to increase the capacity of the manufacturing plant. Using this theory, Genius Solutions’ Smart Scheduling tool streamlines shop floor scheduling by identifying the bottleneck, or Drum, and then automatically prepares a detailed schedule that maximizes the capacity of the Drum, to increase the overall efficiency of the plant.

Smart Scheduling is part of Genius ERPs new V12 product release that includes improvements and upgrades to other features and modules including Microsoft Power BI integration, back dated inventory management, and CRM integration.

About Genius Solutions: Genius Solutions delivers a complete ERP solution, including software, implementation services, and field expertise for small to mid-sized custom manufacturers across the US and Canada. Genius ERP is trusted by hundreds of SME manufacturers handling make-to-order, engineer-to-order, configure-to-order and assemble-to-order manufacturing.

For more information please visit www.geniuserp.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jesse Linklater at 877-987-6005 ext 4000, or email jlinklater@geniuserp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
