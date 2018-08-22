Geniuses Unite: Show Your 1600 SAT Score at MCR’s New Haven Hampton Inn & Suites — and Get a Free Breakfast*

Welcome back, Yale Bulldogs! The nation’s seventh-largest hotel owner-operator acquires the Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven just in time for the fall semester.

Sharpen your No. 2 pencils! MCR, the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has acquired the 98-room Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven in Connecticut’s higher education mecca. Test your knowledge of the ABCs of our new property.

The Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven. (Photo: Business Wire)

1. Choose which of the following statements are true about the Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven:

a. The hotel is a 10-minute drive from Yale University, where 12,000 Ivy Leaguers begin fall classes August 29. Two days earlier, 28,000 total students at nearby Southern Connecticut State University, Quinnipiac University and the University of New Haven hit the books. b. More than 150,000 cars drive by the hotel’s billboard at exit 42 on I-95 every day. c. Hand-cut, flame-grilled sirloin steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs are served with Armadillo Punch and free peanuts at the Texas Roadhouse nextdoor. d. The West Haven Metro North station, where you can hop a two-hour train to New York City, is a 15-minute walk away. e. All of the above.

“Smart travelers to the New Haven area are staying at our new A+ Hampton Inn & Suites,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of MCR and MORSE Development. “Come test out our heated pool and hot breakfast — we’ll make the grade.”

2. Need a study break? Which attraction is less than 10 minutes from the hotel?

a. The PEZ Visitor Center, home of the world’s largest PEZ dispenser. b. Oak Street Beach, which boasts a lit rock pier for sunset fishing. c. Morse Point and Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary, where the endangered Piping Plover nests. d. All of the above.

3. The Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven, located at 510 Saw Mill Road in West Haven, is at the top of its class. Select which of the following amenities are available:

a. 98 guestrooms and suites. b. Free daily hot breakfast every day and to-go bags on weekdays. c. Free fast Wi-Fi. d. A 24-hour convenience store for late-night cram sessions. e. A 24-hour fitness center with elliptical machines and free weights. f. A heated indoor pool. g. A business center. h. An onsite laundry facility. i. Flexible meeting rooms for up to 40 people. j. All of the above.

Reserve rooms by phone at (203) 932-0404 or online at www.hamptoninn.com.

Answers: 1) e, 2) d, 3) j.

*Breakfast is always free for guests at the Hampton Inn & Suites, but congratulations on your perfect score!

About MCR

MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000 rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top Performer Award. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.

About MCR Hospitality Fund LP

The MCR Hospitality Fund LP targets investments in institutional-quality Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels throughout the country. The fund provides MCR with approximately $1 billion in buying power.

