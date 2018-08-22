Geniuses Unite: Show Your 1600 SAT Score at MCR’s New Haven Hampton Inn & Suites — and Get a Free Breakfast*

Welcome back, Yale Bulldogs! The nation’s seventh-largest hotel
owner-operator acquires the Hampton Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West
Haven just in time for the fall semester.
Sharpen your No. 2 pencils! MCR,
the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States, has
acquired the 98-room Hampton
Inn & Suites New Haven-South-West Haven in Connecticut’s higher
education mecca. Test your knowledge of the ABCs of our new property.
a.
|
|
The hotel is a 10-minute drive from Yale University, where 12,000
Ivy Leaguers begin fall classes August 29. Two days earlier, 28,000
total students at nearby Southern Connecticut State University,
Quinnipiac University and the University of New Haven hit the books.
b.
|
|
More than 150,000 cars drive by the hotel’s billboard at exit 42 on
I-95 every day.
c.
|
|
Hand-cut, flame-grilled sirloin steaks and fall-off-the-bone ribs
are served with Armadillo Punch and free peanuts at the Texas
Roadhouse nextdoor.
d.
|
|
The West Haven Metro North station, where you can hop a two-hour
train to New York City, is a 15-minute walk away.
e.
|
|
All of the above.
“Smart travelers to the New Haven area are staying at our new A+
Hampton Inn & Suites,” says Tyler Morse, CEO and Managing Partner of
MCR and MORSE Development. “Come test out our heated pool and hot
breakfast — we’ll make the grade.”
2.
|
|
Need a study break? Which attraction is less than 10 minutes from
the hotel?
a.
|
|
The PEZ Visitor Center, home of the world’s largest PEZ dispenser.
b.
|
|
Oak Street Beach, which boasts a lit rock pier for sunset fishing.
c.
|
|
Morse Point and Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary, where the endangered
Piping Plover nests.
d.
|
|
All of the above.
a.
|
|
98 guestrooms and suites.
b.
|
|
Free daily hot breakfast every day and to-go bags on weekdays.
c.
|
|
Free fast Wi-Fi.
d.
|
|
A 24-hour convenience store for late-night cram sessions.
e.
|
|
A 24-hour fitness center with elliptical machines and free weights.
f.
|
|
A heated indoor pool.
g.
|
|
A business center.
h.
|
|
An onsite laundry facility.
i.
|
|
Flexible meeting rooms for up to 40 people.
j.
|
|
All of the above.
Reserve rooms by phone at (203) 932-0404 or online at www.hamptoninn.com.
Answers: 1) e, 2) d, 3) j.
*Breakfast is always free for guests at the Hampton Inn & Suites, but
congratulations on your perfect score!
About MCR
MCR is the seventh-largest hotel owner-operator in the country and has
invested in and developed 104 hotel properties with more than 12,000
rooms in 27 states. MCR’s hotels are operated under 11 brands. The firm
has offices in New York City and Dallas. MCR is a recipient of the
Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents
to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton 2017 Top
Performer Award. For more information, please visit www.mcrinvestors.com.
About MCR Hospitality Fund LP
The MCR Hospitality Fund LP targets investments in institutional-quality
Marriott and Hilton select service and extended stay hotels throughout
the country. The fund provides MCR with approximately $1 billion in
buying power.
