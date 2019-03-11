Genkyotex : Announces Completion of 24-Week Treatment Period of Its Phase 2 Trial with GKT831 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels:
FR0011790542 – GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX
therapies, announces today that the last patient has completed on March
8, 2019 the full 24-week treatment in its Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in
patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Positive interim
efficacy results after 6 weeks of treatment were previously announced in
November 2018. Final results are expected in the spring of 2019.
Importantly, final results will include fibrosis and quality of life
endpoints.
The safety profile of GKT831 remained favorable throughout the 24-week
treatment period. No drop outs or treatment interruptions due to
pruritus or fatigue were reported. The study had a very high rate of
completion, as 107 out of the 111 randomized patients were treated for
the full 24-week period. Two serious adverse events (SAEs) were
reported, a grade 1 urinary infection and multiple bone fractures
related to a traffic accident. Both cases were deemed unrelated to
GKT831 by the investigators. Treatment was not interrupted, and both
patients completed the treatment period as per protocol.
“We were extremely encouraged by the positive interim efficacy
results announced last November, and our confidence in the potential of
GKT831 was further enhanced by the very high completion rate in the
study, and the favorable safety profile observed throughout the full
24-week treatment period. We look forward to the final study results
which will include quality of life and fibrosis endpoints,” said
Philippe Wiesel, Chief Medical Officer of Genkyotex.
This Phase 2 trial is a 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study,
evaluating the safety and efficacy of GKT831 in patients with PBC and
inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). A total of 111 PBC
patients were enrolled, versus the original target of 102 patients, and
allocated to three treatment arms: UDCA plus placebo, UDCA plus GKT831
at 400mg once a day, and UDCA plus GKT831 at 400mg twice a day.
GKT831 has shown potent anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory activity in
a broad range of animal models, as well as pharmacodynamic activity in
healthy subjects and diabetic patients. Mechanistic data indicate that
inhibiting NOX 1 and 4 with GKT831 down regulates multiple fibrogenic
pathways, including TGF-β, MCP-1 and ASK1.
“Completing the 24-week treatment period for this extended phase 2
clinical trial is an important milestone for our PBC program and NOX
therapeutics. GKT831 continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile
after extended treatment, supporting its anti-inflammatory and
anti-fibrotic potential in multiple indications, such as NASH, IPF,
diabetic nephropathy, scleroderma, and oncology,” said Elias
Papatheodorou, Chief Executive Officer of Genkyotex.
Genkyotex will present interim efficacy results of its Phase 2 trial of
GKT831 for the treatment of PBC during the general session of the
International Liver Conference (ILC 2019) in Vienna on April 11, 2019.
Next financial press release:
Q1 2019 business update and
cash position: April 25, 2019 (after market)
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor
Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a
multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its
second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple
pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently
undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute),
the world’s largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by
Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a
variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate
approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before
royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
Disclaimer
This press
release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with
respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current
beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex’s management and are
subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to
implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in
technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in
regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the
company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties
may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the
press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being
exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the
development of Genkyotex’s products, which may not succeed, or in the
delivery of Genkyotex’s products marketing authorizations by the
relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could
affects Genkyotex’s capacity to commercialize the products it develops.
No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to
a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document
(document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the
AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes
in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which
Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical
trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.
