Genkyotex : Announces Completion of Enrollment in Interim Analysis Cohort of Phase 2 Trial of GKT831 in Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels:
FR00011790542 – GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX
therapies, announces today that 90 patients have been randomized in its
Phase 2 trial of GKT831 for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis
(PBC). This represents the target number of patients required to conduct
the pre-planned interim analysis. The analysis will be conducted when
these patients have completed 6 weeks of dosing.
“We are excited to reach this important milestone, which will enable
us to conduct the interim analysis in the Fall of this year, as
previously planned,” said Elias Papatheodorou, Chief Executive
Officer of Genkyotex. “Enrollment was robust even during the Summer
months, and we wish to thank our investigators and their teams for their
outstanding contribution to this important clinical trial. Importantly,
the safety profile of GKT831 remains favorable with no serious adverse
events and no liver-related adverse events reported to date.”
This Phase 2 trial is a 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study,
evaluating the safety and efficacy of GKT831 in patients with PBC and
inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). A total of
approximately 102 PBC patients will be enrolled and allocated to three
treatment arms: UDCA plus placebo, UDCA plus GKT831 at 400mg once a day,
and UDCA plus GKT831 at 400mg twice a day.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading
biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris
and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique
therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes
that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation,
pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase II clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor
Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a
multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs; the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.
Genkyotex’s second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor
targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and
inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute),
the world’s largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by
Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a
variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate
approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before
royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
Disclaimer
This press
release and the information it contains does not constitute an offer or
solicitation to buy, sell or hold Genkyotex shares in any country, in
particular any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or
other qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This
press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with
respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current
beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex’s management and are
subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to
implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in
technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in
regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the
company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties
may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the
press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being
exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the
development of Genkyotex’s products, which may not succeed, or in the
delivery of Genkyotex’s products marketing authorizations by the
relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could
affects Genkyotex’s capacity to commercialize the products it develops.
No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to
a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document
(document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the
AMF) on 27 April 2018 under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes
in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which
Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical
trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005423/en/