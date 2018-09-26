Genkyotex : Announces First-Half 2018 Financial Results

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR00011790542 – GKTX)
a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies,
therapies, announces its consolidated financial results for the six
months ended June 30, 2018, prepared in accordance with IFRS. First half
financial statements for 2018 were subject to a limited review by the
Company’s statutory auditors, and the interim financial report is
available in the Investors section of the Company’s website (in French).
First-half 2018 financial highlights
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
At June 30, 2018
|
|
At June 30, 20171
|
Other revenues
|
|
750
|
|
|
Research & Development expenses
|
|
(4,518)
|
|
(5,665)
|
Subsidies and Research Tax Credit
|
|
429
|
|
395
|
General & Administrative expenses
|
|
(1,471)
|
|
(3,640)
|
Recurring operating loss
|
|
(4,811)
|
|
(8,910)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
-
|
|
(11,408)
|
Operating loss
|
|
(4,811)
|
|
(20,318)
|
Net loss
|
|
(4,776)
|
|
(20,368)
|
Net loss per share (in euros)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.38)
Given its stage of development, Genkyotex has not generated any sales to
date, as all of its product candidates are in the Research & Development
(R&D) phase. On June 30, 2018, the other revenues correspond to the
upfront payment resulting from the execution of the SIIPL extension
agreement announced on June 25, 2018.
The operating loss at June 30, 2018 of €4,811 thousand was mainly driven
by the R&D expenses primarily related to the costs of the ongoing Phase
2 clinical trial of GKT831 in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
The operating loss of €20,318 thousand at June 30, 2017, included
non-recurring items (with no impact on the cash position of the Company)
and restructuring costs for a total of €15’325 thousand and related to
the strategic combination carried out by Genkyotex in February 2017.
Excluding these one-time items, the operating loss of the Company at
June 30, 2017, would have been €4’993 thousand.
Genkyotex's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €9.3 million on June
30, 2018, as compared to €14.6 million on December 31, 2017, in-line
with the Company’s expectations. Genkyotex expects this cash position to
support currently planned operations until the end of Q3 2019.
Genkyotex’s cash burn for the six months ended June 30, 2018, was
primarily driven by expenses related to the ongoing Phase 2 trial of
GKT831 in PBC. Subsequent to June 30, 2018, the Company received the
upfront payment resulting from the execution of the SIIPL extension
agreement, the reimbursement of the French Research tax credit for 2017
of €0.6 million and €4.9 million received as part of the up to €7.5
million in nominal value financing obtained from Yorkville Advisors
Global LP through the issuance of convertible notes with warrants
attached, announced on August 20, 2018. As of today, 50 convertible
notes (OCA) have been converted into shares.
Business update and outlook
During the first half of 2018, the Company’s key development-related
activities focused on:
-
Evaluating the efficacy of GKT831 in PBC, a fibrotic liver disorder.
Earlier today, the Company announced the completion of patient
enrollment for its Phase 2 trial of GKT831 in patients with Primary
Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). The company’s network of investigational
centers across 9 countries delivered outstanding performance resulting
in the enrollment of 111 patients, exceeding the original target of
102 patients. This Phase 2 trial is a 24-week, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study, evaluating the safety and efficacy of GKT831
in patients with PBC and inadequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid
(UDCA). Randomized patients were allocated to three treatment arms:
UDCA plus placebo, UDCA plus GKT831 at 400mg once a day, and UDCA plus
GKT831 at 400mg twice a day. Genkyotex expects interim results in
early November 2018 and final results in Spring 2019.
-
Evaluating the efficacy of GKT831 in diabetic kidney disease (DKD),
a progressive fibrotic disorder. Investigators initiated in 2017 a
48-week Phase 2 clinical trial with GKT831 in patients with type 1
diabetes and nephropathy.
-
Evaluating the efficacy of GKT831 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
(IPF), a fibrotic lung disorder. On July 31, 2018, Genkyotex
announced that the US National Institutes of Health awarded an $8.9
million grant to Professor Victor Thannickal of the University of
Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program
evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in IPF, a chronic lung disease that
results in fibrosis of the lungs. The core component of the program
will be to conduct a 24-week Phase 2 trial of the Company’s lead
product candidate, GKT831, in patients with IPF.
-
Expanding the Company’s NOX platform by continuing exploratory
preclinical research programs. The Company continues to explore
the therapeutic value of NOX inhibition in central nervous system
disorders and oncology, and to seek opportunities for non-dilutive
grant financing to support the preclinical evaluation of drug
candidates in these therapeutic areas. Most recently, data in a
preclinical model also showed that GKT831 efficiently targeted cancer
associated fibroblasts in prostate cancer and abrogated the
pro-tumorigenic influence of the tumor micro-environment. The results
of this study, which was conducted by Dr. Natalie Sampson and
colleagues at the Medical University of Innsbruck, were published in
the International Journal of Cancer (https://doi.org/10.1002/ijc.31316).
-
Continuing to execute on the partnership with the Serum Institute
for Vaxiclase. On June 25, 2018, the Company announced that it had
extended the license agreement for its Vaxiclase platform with the
Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (SIIPL), the world's largest
vaccine manufacturer, to include the developed world in their
addressable markets. The initial agreement, signed in 2015, covered
emerging pharmaceutical markets. Following the expansion of the
agreement to these major markets, Genkyotex became eligible to receive
an additional €100 million, bringing the overall agreement to
approximately €150 million2 in upfront payment, development
and commercial milestones before royalties. Vaxiclase is a technology
platform ideally suited for immunotherapies against multiple
infectious diseases or cancers, and SIIPL is utilizing it to develop a
pertussis vaccine.
Genkyotex will host a conference call in English today, September 26,
2018 at 06:15 pm CEST / 12:15 pm EDST, followed by a Q&A
session.
The call is accessible via the below teleconferencing information:
France: +33 1 72 72 74 03
Switzerland: +41 445 831 805
US:
+1 646 722 49 16
UK: +44 207 194 37 59
Belgium:
+32 240 358 16
Pin: 85798253#
Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay will be available
for 90 days. To access the replay, please dial the following number:
Tel: +33 1 70 71 01 60
Access code: 418789188#
Next financial press release:
Q3 2018 business update and cash position: October 24, 2018 (after
market)
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (U.S. NIH) of $8.9 million has been awarded to Professor
Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to
fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its
second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple
pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently
undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership has
been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum
Institute) and could generate approximately €150 million in future
revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information it contains does not
constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold Genkyotex
shares in any country, in particular any jurisdiction in which such
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration,
exemption from registration or other qualification under the securities
laws of any such jurisdiction.
This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the
company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon
the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex’s
management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the
company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market
trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive
environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and
all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other
risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the
objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various
factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties
involved in the development of Genkyotex’s products, which may not
succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex’s products marketing
authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general,
any factor that could affects Genkyotex’s capacity to commercialize the
products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking
statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those
described in the registration document (document de reference)
registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 27 April 2018
under number R.18-037, and those linked to changes in economic
conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is
present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only
and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.
1 The first half of 2017 includes Genkyotex’s results of
operations as well as Genticel’s results of operations from February 28,
2017
2 The overall amount of this agreement is provided
in euros for information purposes and is based on the €/$ currency rate
as at the signature date of the restated agreement.
