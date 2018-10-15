Genkyotex : Announces Presentation of GKT831 Efficacy Data in a Preclinical Model of Advanced Cholestatic Liver Disease at AASLD Liver Meeting® 2018

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR00011790542 – GKTX), a
biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today
announced that an abstract with preclinical data that demonstrate the
activity of GKT831, the Company’s lead product candidate, in reversing
fibrosis in a MDR2 KO mouse model will be presented at the Annual
Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases
(AASLD) (the Liver Meeting®), which will take place in San Francisco,
November 9-13, 2018. The poster will be presented on Saturday, November
10 (2:00 pm–7:30 pm; Presenters Available: 5:30 pm–7:30 pm).
The abstract, entitled "NOX1/4 Inhibition Attenuates Myofibroblast
Activation and Liver Fibrosis in MDR2 Deficient Mice, a Model of
Progressive Cholangiopathy,” will be presented as an oral/poster
presentation by Takahiro Nishio, Postdoctoral Scholar at the University
of California, San Diego.
“We are looking forward to attending The Liver Meeting®, AASLD’s
leading Hepatology meeting. This study was conducted in an
aggressive type of the MDR2 KO model that is relevant to primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis,” said Philippe
Wiesel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of
Genkyotex. “The results demonstrate the ability of GKT831 to induce
fibrosis regression in advanced cholestatic disease where currently
marketed therapies have been shown to worsen disease activity. These
results strengthen our view that GKT831 has the potential to provide
therapeutic benefits in a broad patient population, including those with
advanced disease and ductopenia.”
Patient enrollment in Genkyotex’s Phase 2 clinical trial of GKT831 for
the treatment of PBC has been completed. This Phase 2 trial is a
24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, evaluating the safety
and efficacy of GKT831 in patients with PBC and inadequate response to
ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). A total of 111 PBC patients were enrolled
and allocated to three treatment arms: UDCA plus placebo, UDCA plus
GKT831 at 400mg once a day, and UDCA plus GKT831 at 400mg twice a day.
Following the recent positive recommendation by the study’s Data Safety
Monitoring Board, Genkyotex is currently evaluating the possibility of
initiating an open-label extension for this Phase 2 trial. The Company
expects interim data from this study in early November 2018, with final
results anticipated in the Spring of 2019.
Genkyotex to present corporate overview in an
AASLD affiliate event for The Liver Meeting® on November 9, 2018 in San
Francisco
Genkyotex will present a corporate overview of the Company at an AASLD
affiliate event for The Liver Meeting® on November 9, 2018. The event
will take place at the W Hotel San Francisco (181 3rd St, San Francisco,
CA 94103, USA), from 6:30 to 8:00 am, on November 9, 2018.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (U.S. NIH) of $8.9 million has been awarded to Professor
Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to
fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs; the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.
Genkyotex’s second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor
targeting multiple pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and
inflammation, currently undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership has
been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum
Institute) and could generate approximately €150 million in future
revenues for Genkyotex, before royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
