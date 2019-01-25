Genkyotex : Announces the Approval of Reverse Stock Split by Its Shareholders and Provides Business Update

Regulatory News:
Genkyotex (Paris:GKTX) (Brussels:GKTX) (Euronext Paris & Brussels:
FR0011790542 – GKTX) a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in
NOX therapies, today announced that its Board of Directors is
implementing a 10-for-1 reverse stock split of Genkyotex’s common
shares, as approved by Genkyotex’ shareholders at the Extraordinary
General Meeting on January 24, 2019. The reverse stock split operations
will begin as from February 27, 2019 in accordance with the terms of the
reverse stock split notice to be published in the Bulletin des
Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on February 11, 2019.
This technical adjustment is purely arithmetical and has no impact on
the value of Genkyotex shares held by the shareholders.
“I would like to thank our shareholders who have shown once again
their support for Genkyotex with the approval of this reverse stock
split,” said Elias Papatheodorou, Chief Executive Officer of
Genkyotex. “We believe that the reverse stock split is a critical
step in our larger strategic initiative to increase global visibility
for Genkyotex. We continue to be involved in a number of activities to
increase the exposure of Genkyotex to the international markets.”
The Company also confirms that the final results of the ongoing Phase II
trial with GKT831 in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)
will be published in the spring of 2019. To date, all patients have
completed at least 12 weeks of treatment while 82 of the 111 randomized
patients have already completed the full 24-week treatment period.
Importantly, there have been no treatment interruptions or premature
patient dropouts due to pruritus. It is anticipated that the last
patients will complete the 24-week treatment period by mid-March.
About Genkyotex
Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies,
listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in
NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective
inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such
as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and
neurodegeneration.
Genkyotex’s platform enables the identification of orally available
small-molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex
is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting
one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1
and NOX4 inhibitor is evaluated in a phase II clinical trial in primary
biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and in an
investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and
Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes
of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor
Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a
multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results
in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to
conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This
product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications. Its
second product candidate, GKT771, is a NOX1 inhibitor targeting multiple
pathways in angiogenesis, pain processing, and inflammation, currently
undergoing preclinical testing.
Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the
development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership
covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been
established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute),
the world’s largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by
Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a
variety of infectious diseases. This partnership could generate
approximately €150 million in future revenues for Genkyotex, before
royalties on sales.
For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com.
