Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GenomOncology :'s Precision Oncology Platform to be implemented at Nationally Recognized Academic Medical Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:01am EST

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, LLC (GO) announced today that it was selected by the Duke Cancer Institute to utilize GO's Precision Oncology Platform to provide real-time therapeutic, prognostic, and clinical trial recommendations to molecular tumor board organizers and participants at Duke Cancer Institute. Duke will leverage GenomOncology's GO Connect product to automatically load patient, molecular, and institutional trial data into GO's Knowledge Management System (KMS) for use by Duke in GO's Molecular Tumor Board Application. This will include incorporating information from Duke's clinical data warehouse, multiple Next Gen Sequencing vendors, and OnCore.

(PRNewsfoto/GenomOncology)

The GO KMS enables precision health approaches by allowing physicians and researchers to aggregate and analyze biomarker-based data within a 'genomics-aware' framework that includes a diverse set of annotations including genes, pathways, drugs, alterations, transcripts, and diseases. GO's KMS clinical trial database contains over 4,100 clinical trials curated by the My Cancer Genome team for comprehensive clinical reporting.

ABOUT GENOMONCOLOGY
GenomOncology enables the application of genomics in oncology to improve patient care. We have applied our expertise in genomics, technology, and data integration to create solutions for cancer care providers. Our solutions are end-to-end: from the data coming out of a sequencer to the bedside where oncologists make treatment decisions. Our technology streamlines your workflow and creates actionable reports for pathologists. Downstream, we integrate molecular and clinical information to provide oncologists with powerful decision- support tools that enable treatment selection and patient identification for clinical trials- all delivered through a real-time platform. Our solutions also enable "Big Data" analysis of aggregate data to drive research and new insights. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com

Media Contact:
Teresa Fletcher
Senior Vice President, Business Development
teresa@GenomOncology.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomoncologys-precision-oncology-platform-to-be-implemented-at-nationally-recognized-academic-medical-center-300953132.html

SOURCE GenomOncology


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aNETENT PUBL : creates adrenaline-fueled frenzy of slot excitement with Reel Rush 2
AQ
03:31aBEST BLACK FRIDAY APPLIANCES DEALS (2019) : Early Washer Dryer, Fridge, Freezer & Oven Deals Rated by Consumer Articles
BU
03:31aHECLA MINING : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure for Meeting of Audit Committee
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure for Meeting of Nomination Committee
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference for the Remuneration Committee
PU
03:30aUNION PACIFIC : Current Performance Measures - 2019
PU
03:30aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedures of the Remuneration Committee
PU
03:30aCVS HEALTH : Q3 2019 Transcript
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group