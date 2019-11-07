GenomOncology :'s Precision Oncology Platform to be implemented at Nationally Recognized Academic Medical Center

CLEVELAND, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, LLC (GO) announced today that it was selected by the Duke Cancer Institute to utilize GO's Precision Oncology Platform to provide real-time therapeutic, prognostic, and clinical trial recommendations to molecular tumor board organizers and participants at Duke Cancer Institute. Duke will leverage GenomOncology's GO Connect product to automatically load patient, molecular, and institutional trial data into GO's Knowledge Management System (KMS) for use by Duke in GO's Molecular Tumor Board Application. This will include incorporating information from Duke's clinical data warehouse, multiple Next Gen Sequencing vendors, and OnCore.

The GO KMS enables precision health approaches by allowing physicians and researchers to aggregate and analyze biomarker-based data within a 'genomics-aware' framework that includes a diverse set of annotations including genes, pathways, drugs, alterations, transcripts, and diseases. GO's KMS clinical trial database contains over 4,100 clinical trials curated by the My Cancer Genome team for comprehensive clinical reporting.

GenomOncology enables the application of genomics in oncology to improve patient care. We have applied our expertise in genomics, technology, and data integration to create solutions for cancer care providers. Our solutions are end-to-end: from the data coming out of a sequencer to the bedside where oncologists make treatment decisions. Our technology streamlines your workflow and creates actionable reports for pathologists. Downstream, we integrate molecular and clinical information to provide oncologists with powerful decision- support tools that enable treatment selection and patient identification for clinical trials- all delivered through a real-time platform. Our solutions also enable "Big Data" analysis of aggregate data to drive research and new insights. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com

