Genomic Vision: 2018 Annual Results

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company
specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests
for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications
for life sciences research (LSR), today announced its 2018 annual results1.
Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and CEO of Genomic Vision, commented:
“2018 was a complex year for Genomic Vision, with no molecular
combing platform sales but the initiation of a large number of new
industrial and commercial partnerships, illustrating the appeal of our
technology for players on both the IVD and LSR markets. I would also
like to thank the shareholders of Genomic Vision for having participated
in our recent Extraordinary General Meeting that approved the
implementation of our refinancing project. Its upcoming launch would
enable us to extend our financial visibility through to mid-2020 and to
confidently address our 2019 developments in accordance with a refocused
strategy. We hope that 2019 will be a year that sees the fulfillment of
the progress initiated in 2018 in three major strategic areas: in-vitro
diagnostics with, in particular, the HPV test; quality control use in
biomanufacturing and gene editing activities; and cancer product
screening tools, with the DNA replication test. 2019 will also be a year
of change, with an organization that will embrace the value chain and be
structured into two divisions: product development and service activity
on one hand, medical, marketing and development of partnerships on the
other.”
1 Audited financial statements reviewed by the Supervisory
Board on March 5, 2019.
2018 annual results
|
(in € thousands – IFRS)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenue from R&D collaboration with Quest Diagnostics
|
|
431
|
|
364
|
Sales of products and services
|
|
682
|
|
1,777
|
of which: life sciences research (LSR)
|
|
492
|
|
1,148
|
of which: in-vitro diagnostics (IVD)
|
|
190
|
|
629
|
Total revenue from sales
|
|
1,113
|
|
2,141
|
Other revenue
|
|
1,270
|
|
1,471
|
Total revenue from activity
|
|
2,384
|
|
3,612
|
Net current operating expenses
(excluding share-based payments)
|
|
-8,669
|
|
-11,652
|
Current operating income before share-based payments2
|
|
-6,285
|
|
-8,040
|
Expenses relating to share-based payments
|
|
-108
|
|
-419
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
|
-502
|
|
-616
|
Operating loss
|
|
-6,896
|
|
-9,075
|
Net loss
|
|
-6,898
|
|
-9,071
Sales of products and services were down 62% during the 2018
financial year, to €682 thousand. Restated for the sale of 5 platforms
in 2017 and the negative impact of the cancellation of the APG sale,
sales of products and services recorded growth of +14% in 2018,
reflecting a solid demand from existing clients, the development of
sales of instruments and consumables on the LSR market and the strong
appeal of the services offer deployed among industrial and academic
clients.
2018 sales of products and services included:
-
€492 thousand generated on the LSR market. Restated for the negative
effect of the cancellation of the APG sale and the sale of three
platforms in 2017, sales of products and services on this segment
recorded growth of +26%, reflecting the strong appeal of the services
offer deployed among industrial clients, notably in the field of DNA
replication and quality control for the gene editing industry.
-
€190 thousand generated on the IVD market, exclusively from sales of
the FSHD test in France and China by the partner of the Company,
AmCare, and royalties paid by Quest Diagnostics, which markets this
test in the United States. The 57% decrease was due to the absence of
any FiberVision® platform sales during the year, whereas
two platforms were sold in 2017.
Total revenue fell by 48% in 2018, to €1.1 million, and includes
€431 thousand in revenue from the R&D collaboration with Quest
Diagnostics corresponding to the distribution throughout the year of
license payments and to the second payment on a collaborative project in
SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy).
2 Current operating income before share-based payments is
defined and presented in Note 2.3.22, Segment Information, to the annual
financial statements to December 31, 2018, which will be available
online within the regulatory timeframe.
Total revenue from activity was €2,384 thousand (-34%), including
other revenue of €1,270 thousand, corresponding to tax credits (research
tax credit, innovation tax credit, competitiveness and employment tax
credit) and R&D subsidies.
Net current operating expenses charges (excluding share-based
payments) totaled €8.7 million in 2018 versus €11.7 million in 2017, a
decrease of 26%, and included the following items in addition to the
cost of sales:
-
€3.6 million in R&D expenses, down 20% due to the refocus on higher
added value projects and a good cost control policy. These expenses
mainly correspond to clinical trials for the development of the HPV
test and the targeted development of new services and tools for the
LSR market.
-
€2.5 million associated with sales & marketing expenses, a decrease of
26% following 2017 that was marked by the investment made in the sales
teams of Genomic Vision initiated in 2016.
-
€2.3 million in general expenses (-5%), in line with the cost-cutting
plan undertaken by the Company.
The current operating loss before share-based payments was €6.3
million at December 31, 2018, compared with €8.0 million a year earlier.
Once we include €0.6 million in share-based payments and other operating
expenses, mainly corresponding to non-recurring costs associated with a
restructuring plan announced at the end of 2018 and due to be
implemented during the first half of 2019, the operating loss was
€6.9 million at December 31, 2018 vs. €9.1 million at the end of 2017.
The net loss was €6.9 million at December 31, 2018, vs. €9.1
million in 2017, i.e. a €2.2 million reduction in the loss.
At December 31, 2018, Genomic Vision had 43 employees, compared with 49
at the end of 2017.
Financial structure at December 31, 2018
Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €3.2 million at December
31, 2018, versus €1.7 million at September 30, 2018. This figure
includes €2.5 million from the drawdown of the last 3 tranches of the
current OCABSA financing program during fourth quarter of 2018 and €0.3
million via an interest-free loan from Quest Diagnostics maturing on
March 31, 2019, secured by a pledge of certain patents. This cash
position shows net cash burn of €1.3 million over the period.
Given its business plan, which includes a restructuring and a strategic
refocusing drive, the Company believes there are uncertainties regarding
its financial visibility by the second quarter of 2019.
To enable the Company to continue developing its activity on the
high-potential diagnostic and research markets, shareholders at the EGM
on the second call held on March 4, 2019, approved, by over 99% with a
quorum of 21.52%, the €5 million equity refinancing project put in place
with Winance. Comprising 4 tranches of ABSAs (shares with equity
warrants attached) of between €1 and 1.5 million each (first tranche of
€1.5 million, followed by two tranches of €1 million and a final tranche
of €1.5 million), this additional financing would allow Genomic Vision
to extend its financial visibility through to mid-2020 and to continue
its development efforts through partnerships and high-value-added
projects within the framework of a refocusing of its strategy combined
with a restructuring project aimed at reducing operating costs by 20%.
2018 a pivotal year despite a disappointing sales performance
In 2018, Genomic Vision continued its targeted development, with
applications on its versatile molecular combing platform that meet
research requirements regarding the development of new cancer therapies,
research and quality control for the Life Sciences Research industry
(gene editing and biomanufacturing) and the early diagnosis of cancers
and genetic diseases:
Life Sciences Research (LSR) market
-
LSR quality control market
Gene editing quality control
Genomic Vision was invited to present its molecular combing technology
as a control and safety tool for gene editing applications and the
development of gene therapies at the Gene Editing Workshop in April
2018. The objective of this seminar, organized by the National Institute
of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), was to explore and assess the requirements and standards to be
established by these regulatory bodies for all stakeholders within the
industry, academia, regulatory agencies and other players involved in
using gene editing.
Quality control in biomanufacturing
In August 2018, Genomic Vision entered into a licensing agreement with
European Equity Partners (EEP) for its molecular combing technology with
the aim of building a services company that will develop and market
molecular combing technology as a tool for verifying genetic
constructions within the framework of the biomanufacturing of viral
particles or recombinant proteins. This agreement foresees a first phase
during which the proof-of-concept will be established in the field of
biomanufacturing of monoclonal antibody.
-
DNA replication test market: Biopharmas and Academic Research
Centers
As molecular combing technology allows the characterization and dynamic
monitoring of the DNA replication process, the Company has developed a
test, the replication combing assay (RCA), used both by academic
laboratories within the framework of fundamental research into
replication mechanisms and by pharmaceutical research laboratories
(Biopharmas) interested in the selection of drug candidates, notably in
oncology, using cell cycle inhibition criteria. This Biopharma market is
mainly addressed by the Company via a services offer, while academic
research centers focus more on acquiring platforms.
In-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test market
Licensing agreement with Phyteneo for the HPV test in the Czech
Republic
Based on the positive results of the EXPL-HPV-002 clinical study in
cervical cancer screening, in November 2018 the Company signed a
partnership agreement with Phyteneo, a specialty pharmaceutical
laboratory and medical device company, for the deployment of the HPV
test in the Czech Republic. Phyteneo will be in charge of CE mark
registration and sales in that country. The defined timeframe foresees
the granting of the CE mark during the fourth quarter of 2019 enabling
pilot marketing to be initiated in the Czech Republic.
Initiation of collaboration to develop a telomere length assay
In May 2018, Genomic Vision signed a strategic collaboration with the
Children Medical Research Institute (CMRI) in Australia to study the
length of telomeres. The CMRI is using the FiberVision®
platform to measure the length of telomeres with a view to developing a
diagnostic test based on the measurement of this length. This test
should allow, in the future and for a certain number of diseases, to
assist the doctors in prescribing the most appropriate treatments for
the patients.
Governance
During 2018, the following members of the Supervisory Board and
Executive Board stood down from their duties and the Supervisory Board,
on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee,
decided to not, for now, appoint new members to replace them in order to
reduce operating costs. As of December 31, 2018, the Supervisory Board
thus comprised 5 members and the Executive Board 2 members.
-
Members of the Supervisory Board who stood down in 2018:
Mr. Neil Butler, effective January 4, 2018; Mr. Chalom Sayada, effective
July 4, 2018, and Mr. Nicholas Conti, effective November 2, 2018
-
Member of the Executive Board who stood down in 2018:
Mr. Frédéric Tarbouriech, effective November 23, 2018
Research & Development progress
-
In-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test portfolio
Human papilloma virus (HPV)
Genomic Vision presented the definitive results of the first phase of
its clinical trial in cervical cancer screening (HPV test) in the Czech
Republic in October 2018. Following the screening of 688 patients aged
between 25 and 65, 410 of them carrying the HR-HPV (high risk HPV) virus
were enrolled in the trial. The primary endpoint, targeting to establish
the integration of the HPV virus in the genome as a potential diagnostic
biomarker for severity of precancerous lesions, was met. Indeed, the
final results show that the median value of HR-HPV virus integration in
high grade patients is 3 times greater than in patients with no lesions.
These definitive results were presented at Eurogin 2018 annual congress
in December 2018, along with preliminary results on the monitoring of
patients to position the HPV integration test as a potential biomarker
for the prognosis of cervical cancer.
Ovarian and breast cancer (BRCA test)
The BRCA 1000 study, undertaken by Genomic Vision on the basis of DNA
samples supplied by Quest Diagnostics, was not completed, Quest
Diagnostics having suspended the supplying of samples, within a market
context where the analysis of susceptibility to hereditary breast cancer
is no longer based solely on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, but on a panel
of more than 30 genes. Following the amendment to the strategic
partnership contract with Quest Diagnostics in early 2018, marketing
obligations for Quest Diagnostics regarding the SMA, BRCA and HNPCC
(Hereditary NonPolyposis Colorectal Cancer) tests were defined. Within
this framework, Quest Diagnostics should have indicated an expected
launch date and implemented, within 60 days of that date, reasonable
efforts to market these tests, failing which they could lose their
exclusive marketing rights once notified by Genomic Vision. In the
specific case of the BRCA and HNPCC tests, Quest Diagnostics did not
indicate a launch date, which thus gave Genomic Vision an opportunity to
offer the marketing of these tests to other medical biology players in
North America.
Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)
Quest Diagnostics and Genomic Vision extended their collaboration in
early 2018 with a research program, jointly financed by Quest
Diagnostics, that aims to develop a diagnostic test to identify healthy
carriers of SMA. The amendment to the initial partnership contract has
broadened the base of sales subject to the payment of royalties in order
to incorporate all potential future sales of a test resulting from this
collaboration. The research program’s first two milestones were met in
2018, and this program will continue through end-2019 / mid-2020.
-
New prospects for using molecular combing in the genomic analysis
of plants
In August 2018, Genomic Vision signed a partnership with the National
Center for Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV), which belongs to the French
National Institute for Agronomic Research (INRA), with the goal of
developing a new technique for plant genome analysis that should lead
the way for the analysis and selection of new plant varieties in
accordance with certain sought-after characteristics.
***
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic
solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic
diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular
Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic
abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the
pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the
research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic
tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis
tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality
control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50
employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in
compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV -
ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et
CAC® All-Tradable
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain
forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic
Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance
that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements
are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the
“Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017,
available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic
Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual
results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic
Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to
sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to
purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The
distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach
of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must
inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
