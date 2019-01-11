Genomic Vision : Announces the Convening of an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on February 15, 2019, and Provides an Update on Its Financial Situation

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company
specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for
the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for
life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders that an
Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on February 15, 2019 at
9.30 am CET at Simon & Associés, 47 rue de Monceau – 75008 Paris, and
provides an update on its financial situation.
Genomic Vision had cash and cash equivalents of €3.2 million at December
31, 2018 versus €1.7 million at September 30, 2018. This figure includes
€2.5 million from the drawdown of the final 3 tranches of the current
OCABSA financing program during the fourth quarter of 2018 and €0.3
million via an interest-free loan from Quest Diagnostics maturing on
March 31, 2019, secured by certain patents. This cash position shows a
net cash burn of €1.3 million over the period.
Over the 2nd half of 2018, the Company intensified its
prominent industrial partnership strategy:
-
signing, on August 6, 2018, of a partnership with the National Centre
for Plant Genomic Resources (CNRGV), which belongs to the French
National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA), to develop a new
technique for plant genome analysis;
-
finalization, on August 9, 2018, of a licensing agreement on molecular
combing technology with European Equity Partners (EEP), with the aim
of creating a state-of-the-art bioanalytical services company offering
specific analytical services in bioprocessing;
-
setting up, on the basis of the positive results of the clinical study
in cervical cancer detection (HPV test) published at the end of
October 2018, of a partnership with Phyteneo, a specialty
pharmaceutical company specializing in medical devices, for the
marketing of the HPV integration test in the Czech Republic. Phyteneo
will be in charge of the CE marking process and sales of this test in
that country. The timetable foresees the granting of the CE marking in
the fourth quarter of 2019, which would enable the pilot marketing to
be initiated in the Czech Republic.
To enable the Company to continue the development of its activity on the
high-potential diagnostics and research markets, an Extraordinary
Shareholders’ Meeting is being convened to notably discuss a €5 million
equity refinancing project put in place with Winance. Comprising 4
tranches of ABSAs (shares with equity warrants attached) of between €1
and 1.5 million each (first tranche of €1.5 million, followed by two
tranches of €1 million and a final tranche of €1.5 million), this
additional financing would allow Genomic Vision to extend its financial
visibility through to mid-2020 and to continue its development efforts
through partnerships and high-value-added projects within the framework
of a refocusing of its strategy combined with a restructuring project
aimed at reducing operating costs by 20%.
This equity financing project foresees the setting up of a €1.5 million
bridging loan at the signing of the contract with Winance that will be
repaid with the first tranche of the reserved share issue. The reserved
share issues via the issuance of ABSAs will be carried out subject to
the granting by the AMF (French stock market authorities) of a visa for
the prospectus that will be filed by the Company and a waiver of
Winance’s requirement to table a mandatory public offering. Indeed, the
investor, Winance, will see its financial holding rise above 30%
following the first tranche of €1.5 million, the second tranche of €1
million or the third tranche of €1 million, depending on the share price
at the time of issuance of each tranche, which should lead to a
mandatory public offering according to stock market regulations. Winance
will therefore ask the AMF for an exemption from this requirement to
table a public offering pursuant to article 234-9 paragraph 2 of the
General Regulations based on financial situation of Genomic Vision
presenting financial difficulties with uncertainties regarding its
financial visibility beyond the second quarter of 2019 in the absence of
additional financing. Furthermore, Winance will pledge to contractually
limit its voting rights to 20% whatever its financial stake, in order to
confirm its intention of not finding itself in a situation of control of
Genomic Vision.
Moreover, Vesalius Biocapital, longstanding main shareholder of Genomic
Vision, would participate in the refinancing project by contributing an
additional €250 thousand in capital. This additional contribution is
independent of the implementation of the refinancing project with
Winance.
Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and Chairman of Genomic Vision, comments:
“Given our recent achievements, we are confident that our
activity will see an upturn in the upcoming months. In order to ensure
that this positive trend continues, we would like to invite all of our
investors, both institutional and individual, to have their say on our
refinancing project at the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting that will
be held on February 15, 2019. We are counting on their support to
contribute to the ramping up of molecular combing as an indispensable
genomic analysis tool in various high-potential fields, both on the in-vitro
diagnostics market and the life sciences research applications market.”
The prior notice published today in the BALO (the French bulletin of
mandatory legal notices) will be available on the Company’s website in
the Investors / General Assembly section
(http://www.genomicvision.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-generale).
Preparatory documents for this Meeting, including the postal voting
form, will be available on the Company’s website within the statutory
deadline, and no later than January 25, 2019.
Genomic Vision shareholders who wish to vote on the resolutions can
either attend the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in person, be
represented by another person or send the filled out voting form to
their bank, which must receive it by February 12, 2019.
Should the required quorum not be met, the Extraordinary Shareholders’
Meeting on the second call would be held on March 4, 2019.
Upcoming financial publication
-
FY 2018 revenue: Friday, February 8, 2019 (before market opens)
***
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic
solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic
diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular
Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic
abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the
pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the
research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic
tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis
tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality
control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50
employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in
compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV -
ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et
CAC® All-Tradable
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain
forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic
Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance
that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements
are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the
“Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017,
available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic
Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual
results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic
Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to
sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to
purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The
distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach
of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must
inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
Appendix
Features of and arrangements for the ABSA-based financing plan
Purpose of the financing
This funding provided by Winance (hereinafter the “Investor”) and
supported by Vesalius Biocapital, the Company’s original shareholder, is
intended to provide the Company with additional financial power in 2019
and beyond so that it can cover its working capital requirement.
At December 31, 2018, the Company held €3.2 million in cash and cash
equivalents (including €174,000 in a pledged term account). The Company
does not possess sufficient net working capital to honor its obligations
and meet its cash requirements over the next 12 months.
Given its business plan, which includes a restructuring and a strategic
refocusing drive, the Company believes there are uncertainties regarding
its financial visibility out to the second quarter of 2019.
To cover its working capital requirement, the Company is proposing that
its shareholders should authorize one or more capital increases reserved
for Winance through the issue, in a total amount of €5 million, of
ordinary shares to which share subscription warrants are attached and
also authorize a capital increase reserved for Vesalius Biocapital
through the issue, in a total amount of €250,000, of ordinary shares to
which share subscription Warrants are attached.
Indicative timetable for the Financing
|
February 15, 2019
|
|
EGM (quorum of 25% required at the first time of calling) to
approve the
resolution permitting the reserved issue of ABSAs
to the Investor and
Vesalius Biocapital
|
March 4, 2019
|
|
EGM, if necessary, (quorum of 20% required at the second time of
calling) to
approve the resolution permitting the reserved
issue of ABSAs to the Investor
and Vesalius Biocapital
|
Late March 2019 at the
latest
|
|
Following the award by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of a
visa to a
prospectus to be filed by the Company and of an
exemption to Winance from
having to file a mandatory public
offer, Genomic Vision’s Management Board
shall meet to
consider the issue of ABSAs subject to EGM approval
Subscription
by the Investor of ABSA Tranche 1 in an amount of €1,500,000
Subscription by Vesalius Biocapital of €250,000 of ABSA
Legal framework for the transaction
In accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-138 of the French
commercial code and subject to shareholder approval at the extraordinary
shareholders’ meeting to be convened on February 15, 2019, the Company’s
Management Board would decide, in four tranches to be allocated as
stated below, and at the times it deems appropriate, to proceed with one
or more capital increases through the issue of the Company’s ordinary
shares to which share subscription warrants (“Warrants”) are attached
(together referred to as “ABSAs” or shares with share subscription
warrants attached), which may be paid-up in cash, including through the
offset of loans in a nominal amount not exceeding €5 million, with
shareholders’ preferential subscription rights being waived in favor of
Winance (the “Investor”). The Company’s Management Board would also
decide to proceed with a capital increase through the issue of the
Company’s ordinary shares to which share subscription warrants
(“Warrants”) are attached (together referred to as “ABSAs” or shares
with share subscription warrants attached), which may be paid-up in
cash, including through the offset of loans in a nominal amount not
exceeding €250 thousand, with shareholders’ preferential subscription
rights being waived in favor of Vesalius Biocapital.
Key features of the ABSAs (shares to which share subscription
warrants are attached)
The shares to which share subscription warrants are attached shall be
the Company’s ordinary shares. They shall have the same rights as those
attached to the Company’s existing ordinary shares and shall be admitted
to the regulated Euronext market in Paris on the same trading line (ISIN
code: FR0011799907).
The maximum nominal amount of the capital increases that may be carried
out through the issue of ordinary shares to which share subscription
warrants are attached may not exceed €5,000,0000 for the issue to
Winance (the Investor) and €250,000 for the issue to Vesalius Biocapital.
The issue price of the ordinary shares to be issued shall be 80% of the
lowest of the fifteen (15) final volume-weighted average prices of the
Company’s shares (as published by Bloomberg or any other equivalent data
provider where Bloomberg no longer publishes the relevant data)
preceding the day of the relevant issue. The issue price may not be any
lower than the nominal value of the Company’s shares.
The issue of the shares to the Investor shall take place in four
tranches:
-
Tranche 1 in an amount of €1.5 million, including share premiums
(additional paid-in capital)
-
Tranche 2 in an amount of €1 million, including share premiums
-
Tranche 3 in an amount of €1 million, including share premiums
-
Tranche 4 in an amount of €1.5 million, including share premiums
The timetable for the issue of the tranches shall be determined by the
Company subject to the following time constraints:
-
A period of 45 business days must ensue between the drawdown of
tranche 1 and tranche 2
-
A period of 30 must ensue between following drawdowns
The Investor may ask the Company to perform the minimum drawdown on the
first two tranches. The Investor may terminate the issue agreement prior
to its term should a material adverse change or a change in control of
the Company occur.
The issue of shares to Vesalius Biocapital shall take place on a single
occasion in an amount of €250,000, including the share premium.
Key features of the share subscription warrants (“Warrants”) attached
to the new shares issued
The number of Warrants attached to each tranche of new shares shall be
calculated such that if all the Warrants are exercised, the capital
increase resulting from the exercise of said Warrants (including the
share premium) equals 30% of the nominal amount of the corresponding
tranche of new shares.
The Warrants shall immediately be detached from the ABSAs. The Warrants
may not be transferred by their holder without the prior consent of the
Company, with the exception of transfers undertaken for the benefit of
one or more of the Investor’s affiliates. Furthermore, no application
shall be made for the Warrants to be admitted to trading on the
regulated Euronext market in Paris. Accordingly, they shall not be
listed.
The Warrants may be exercised for a period of 5 years from their issue
(the “Exercise Period”).
Each Warrant shall entitle its holder to subscribe for one new ordinary
share in the Company during the Exercise Period.
The exercise price of the Warrants shall be 115% of the lowest of the
fifteen (15) final volume-weighted average prices of the Company’s
shares (as published by Bloomberg or any other equivalent data provider
where Bloomberg no longer publishes the relevant data) immediately
preceding the date of issue of the ABSAs from which the Warrants are
detached. The exercise price of the Warrants may not be any lower than
the nominal value of the Company’s ordinary shares issued upon exercise
of the Warrants.
Theoretical impact of the ABSA issue based on the lowest daily
volume-weighted average price of Genomic Vision shares preceding January
8, 2019, i.e. €0.33
For guidance purposes, the impact of the issue of the first drawdown and
of all the ABSAs would be as follows:
-
Impact of the issue on equity per share (based on equity as stated in
the interim financial statements for the six-month period to June 30,
2018, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) and the number of shares making up the Company’s
share capital at January 8, 2019, i.e., 16,656,208 shares):
|
|
|
Equity per share at June 30, 2018 (in €)
|
|
|
|
Undiluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis1
|
|
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
Before issue
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.15
|
|
After the issue of 1,039,378 new shares resulting from
conversion
of the new shares and exercise of the Warrants
granted to
Vesalius Biocapital
|
|
0.20
|
|
0.16
|
|
After the issue of 5,050,505 (Tranche 1) or 16,835,016 (all
tranches)
new shares resulting from the conversion of solely
the new
shares granted to Winance, the Investor
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.18
|
|
0.21
|
|
After the issue of 1,185,770 (Tranche 1) or 3,952,569 (all
tranches)
new shares resulting from the exercise of solely the
Warrants
granted to Winance, the Investor
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.16
|
|
0.19
|
|
After the issue of 6,236,275 (Tranche 1) or 20,787,585 (all
tranches)
new shares resulting from the conversion of the
new shares
and exercise of the Warrants granted to Winance,
the Investor
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.23
|
|
After the issue of 1,039,378 new shares resulting from
conversion
of the new shares and exercise of the Warrants
granted to
Vesalius Biocapital and 6,236,275 (Tranche 1) or
20,787,585
(all tranches) new shares resulting from
conversion of the
new shares and exercise of the Warrants
granted to Winance,
the Investor
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.26
|
|
0.19
|
|
0.23
|
-
Impact of the issue on the interest of a shareholder currently owning
1% of the Company’s share capital:
_______________
1assuming the exercise in full of
the 10,000 share subscription warrants awarded to officers and
directors, the 4,044,460 share subscription warrants granted to Bracknor
and the 623,049 founder share warrants issued and awarded by the
Company, whether exercisable or not, giving rights respectively to the
subscription of 10,000, 4,044,460 and 623,049 shares. Given the exercise
price of these subscription warrants, no warrants may be exercised at
the January 8, 2019 price of €0.38, and so the impact is theoretical
only for guidance purposes.
|
|
|
Shareholder’s holding (as a %)
|
|
|
|
Undiluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis2
|
|
Sensitivity to a reduction of 10%
in the VWAP, i.e., €0.297
|
|
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
Tranche 1
|
|
Total tranches
|
|
Before issue
|
|
1%
|
|
0.78%
|
|
0.78%
|
|
After the issue of 1,039,378 new shares resulting
from the
conversion of new shares and exercise
of the Warrants granted
to Vesalius Biocapital
|
|
0.94%
|
|
0.74%
|
|
0.74%
|
|
After the issue of 5,050,505 (Tranche 1) or
16,835,016 (all
tranches) new shares resulting
from the conversion of solely
the new shares
granted to Winance, the Investor
|
|
0.77%
|
|
0.50%
|
|
0.63%
|
|
0.44%
|
|
0.62%
|
|
0.42%
|
|
After the issue of 1,185,770 (Tranche 1) or
3,952,569 (all
tranches) new shares resulting
from the exercise of solely
the Warrants granted
to Winance
|
|
0.93%
|
|
0.81%
|
|
0.74%
|
|
0.66%
|
|
0.74%
|
|
0.65%
|
|
After the issue of 6,236,275 (Tranche 1) or
20,787,585 (all
tranches) new shares resulting
from the conversion of the new
shares and
exercise of the Warrants granted to Winance,
the
Investor
|
|
0.73%
|
|
0.44%
|
|
0.60%
|
|
0.40%
|
|
0.59%
|
|
0.37%
|
|
After the issue of 1,039,378 new shares resulting
from
conversion of the new shares and exercise
of the Warrants
granted to Vesalius Biocapital
and 6,236,275 (Tranche 1) or
20,787,585 (all
tranches) new shares resulting from the
conversion
of the new shares and exercise of the
Warrants granted to
Winance, the Investor
|
|
0.70%
|
|
0.43%
|
|
0.58%
|
|
0.39%
|
|
0.57%
|
|
0.37%
|
The dilution shall depend on the share price during the 15 business days
immediately prior to the date of completion of the issues of each ABSA
tranche. A reduction of 10% in the lowest share price would have
additional dilutive impact as shown in the above table.
Investor's Commitments
Winance will increase its holding to above the 30% threshold on
completion of the 1st tranche of €1.5 million, the 2nd
tranche of €1 million, or the 3rd tranche of €1 million
depending on the share price at the time of completion of the issue of
each tranche, which will trigger a mandatory public offering for all
shares in accordance with market regulations. Winance will therefore
request from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers an exemption from the
requirement to make a mandatory public offering under Article 234-9
paragraph 2 of the general regulations, on the basis that in the absence
of additional financing, the financial situation of Genomic Vision
presents financial difficulties and uncertainty on financial visibility
beyond the 2nd quarter of 2019.
Winance will also undertake to limit its share of voting rights
contractually to 20%, irrespective of its share of capital, in order to
confirm its intention not to find itself in a position where it controls
Genomic Vision.
_______________
2assuming the exercise in full of
the 10,000 share subscription warrants awarded to officers and
directors, the 4,044,460 share subscription warrants granted to Bracknor
and the 623,049 founder share warrants issued and awarded by the
Company, whether exercisable or not, giving rights respectively to the
subscription of 10,000, 4,044,460 and 623,049 shares. Given the exercise
price for these subscription warrants, no warrants may be exercised at
the January 8, 2019 price of €0.38, and so the impact is theoretical for
guidance purposes.
Risk Factors
The main risk factors relating to new shares are set out below:
-
On the issuance of each tranche of new shares, existing shareholders
will see their holding in the Company’s capital diluted; their
holdings may also be diluted in the event of the issuance of new
shares on exercise of the warrants.
-
The total value of subscriptions for the 4 tranches by Winance is not
guaranteed.
-
The volatility and liquidity of the Company’s shares may fluctuate
significantly.
-
The sale of shares in the Company by the Investor Winance on Euronext
Paris could have a negative impact on the market share price.
In addition, the Company invites its shareholders to refer to the risk
factors specific to the Company’s business activity as described in the
2017 Annual Financial Report issued by the Company on 28 April 2018.
Impact of the issue of new shares following the drawdown of Tranche 1
of €1.5 million to the Investor Winance and the issue of new shares for
€250,000 to Vesalius Biocapital on the distribution of capital and
voting rights on the basis of an indicative share price of €0.33
|
Before issue of shares with warrants
|
|
After issue of shares with warrants
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis(1)
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis(1)
|
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Aaron Bensimon
|
|
284,047
|
|
1.71%
|
|
673,596
|
|
3.16%
|
|
284,047
|
|
1.19%
|
|
673,596
|
|
2.35%
|
|
Other Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,000
|
|
0.48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,000
|
|
0.36%
|
|
Other individuals
(founders and
members of the
Scientific
Committee)
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.49%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.38%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.34%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.29%
|
|
Employees
|
|
--
|
|
0.00%
|
|
140,500
|
|
0.66%
|
|
--
|
|
0.00%
|
|
140,500
|
|
0.49%
|
|
Institut Pasteur
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.95%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.74%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.66%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.55%
|
|
Quest Diagnostics
Ventures
|
|
616,157
|
|
3.70%
|
|
616,157
|
|
2.89%
|
|
616,157
|
|
2.57%
|
|
616,157
|
|
2.15%
|
|
Shares in Treasury
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.09%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.07%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.06%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.05%
|
|
Vesalius
Biocapital (3)
|
|
1,607,399
|
|
9.65%
|
|
1,607,399
|
|
7.53%
|
|
2,646,777
|
|
11.06%
|
|
2,646,777
|
|
9.25%
|
|
Free float
|
|
13,892,900
|
|
83.41%
|
|
17,937,360
|
|
84.08%
|
|
13,892,900
|
|
58.05%
|
|
17,937,360
|
|
62.70%
|
|
Winance (Shares
with warrants
including
associated
warrants)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,236,275
|
|
26.06%
|
|
6,236,275
|
|
21.80%
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
16,656,208
|
|
100.00%
|
|
21,333,717
|
|
100.00%
|
|
23,931,861
|
|
100.00%
|
|
28,609,370
|
|
100.00%
|
|
(1)
|
|
On the basis of fully diluted capital, that is to say assuming
that all warrants and “bons de souscription de parts de créateurs
d’entreprise”
(Business Creator Share Warrants) in issue are exercised.
|
(2)
|
|
At the present date there are no shares with double voting rights,
and only shares held in treasury under the liquidity contract are
stripped
of their voting rights. The difference between percentage share
ownership and percentage voting rights is considered non-
significant,
due to the small number of shares held in treasury, and is
therefore not detailed in this table.
|
(3)
|
|
To the best of the Company’s knowledge, the shares held by
Vesalius Biocapital through the Vesalius Biocapital Holdings S.A.
and
Vesalius Biocapital II Holding S.à.r.l. funds are bearer
shares, and the Company is not therefore in a position to follow
their distribution
other than through declarations relating
to mandatory ownership thresholds.
Impact on the issue of all new shares on the
distribution of share capital and voting rights
|
Before issue of shares with warrants
|
|
After issue of shares with warrants
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis(1)
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
Diluted basis(1)
|
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Number of
shares
|
|
% of
capital
and
voting
rights(2)
|
|
Aaron Bensimon
|
|
284,047
|
|
1.71%
|
|
673,596
|
|
3.16%
|
|
284,047
|
|
0.74%
|
|
673,596
|
|
1.56%
|
|
Other Directors
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
103,000
|
|
0.48%
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
103,000
|
|
0.24%
|
|
Other individuals
(founders and
members of the
Scientific
Committee)
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.49%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.38%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.21%
|
|
81,860
|
|
0.19%
|
|
Employees
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
140,500
|
|
0.66%
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
140,500
|
|
0.33%
|
|
Institut Pasteur
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.95%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.74%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.41%
|
|
158,659
|
|
0.37%
|
|
Quest Diagnostics
Ventures
|
|
616,157
|
|
3.70%
|
|
616,157
|
|
2.89%
|
|
616,157
|
|
1.60%
|
|
616,157
|
|
1.43%
|
|
Shares in Treasury
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.09%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.07%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.04%
|
|
15,186
|
|
0.04%
|
|
Vesalius
Biocapital (3)
|
|
1,607,399
|
|
9.65%
|
|
1,607,399
|
|
7.53%
|
|
2,646,777
|
|
6.88%
|
|
2,646,777
|
|
6.13%
|
|
Free float
|
|
13,892,900
|
|
83.41%
|
|
17,937,360
|
|
84.08%
|
|
13,892,900
|
|
36.10%
|
|
17,937,360
|
|
41.56%
|
|
Winance (Shares
with warrants
including
associated
warrants)
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
20,787,585
|
|
54.02%
|
|
20,787,585
|
|
48.16%
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
16,656,208
|
|
100.00%
|
|
21,333,717
|
|
100.00%
|
|
38,483,171
|
|
100.00%
|
|
43,160,680
|
|
100.00%
|
|
(1)
|
|
On the basis of fully diluted capital, that is to say assuming
that all warrants and “bons de souscription de parts de créateurs
d’entreprise”
(Business Creator Share Warrants) in issue are exercised.
|
(2)
|
|
At the present date there are no shares with double voting rights,
and only shares held in treasury under the liquidity contract are
stripped
of their voting rights. The difference between percentage share
ownership and percentage voting rights is considered non-
significant,
due to the small number of shares held in treasury, and is
therefore not detailed in this table.
|
(3)
|
|
To the best of the Company’s knowledge, the shares held by
Vesalius Biocapital through the Vesalius Biocapital Holdings S.A.
and
Vesalius Biocapital II Holding S.à.r.l. funds are bearer
shares, and the Company is not therefore in a position to follow
their distribution
other than through declarations relating
to mandatory ownership thresholds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005712/en/