Genomic Vision: Report of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of July 8, 2019

07/09/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV, éligible PEA-PME), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), informs its shareholders and the entire financial community that the combined shareholders’ meeting held on July 8, 2019, on the second call deliberated on the resolutions with respect to the decisions of the ordinary shareholder’s meeting (resolution 1 to resolution 18) but was unable to deliberate on the resolutions with respect to the extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (resolution 19 to 24), as the legal quorum of one fifth was not reached.

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of Genomic Vision therefore adopted all the resolutions presented with respect to the ordinary shareholder’s meeting.

Genomic Vision would like to thank all shareholders present, represented or voting by mail for their commitment and support.

The minutes of the combined shareholders’ meeting of July 8, 2019 will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website, in the Investors / General Assembly section:
http://www.genomicvision.com/investors/general-assembly.

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et CAC® All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.


© Business Wire 2019
