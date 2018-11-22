Genomic Vision : Signs a Licensing Agreement with Phyteneo on HPV Integration Test in Czech Republic

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a company
specializing in the development of diagnostic tests for the early
detection of cancers and hereditary diseases, and applications for life
sciences research, today announced a licensing agreement with Phyteneo
for the commercialization of the HPV integration test in Czech Republic
with possibilities to extend this agreement to other countries of
Central Eastern Europe.
Phyteneo will be in charge of the registration of the test as Medical
Device to the regional regulatory agency (SUKL - State Institute for
Drug Control). Once the test registered, Phyteneo will acquire a first
molecular combing platform that will be installed in a key clinical
center of the country.
Stéphane Altaba, Executive VP Corporate Development of GV, declared: “We
were looking for a committed local partner with strong experience in
registration and willing to launch the test in Czech Republic where the
HPV integration test was appreciated by the doctors and the patients.
With Phyteneo and Petr Behensky we have the right partner for making a
success story in this pilot country”.
Petr Behensky, CEO of Phyteneo, added: ”We were very impressed
by the first results of the EXPL-HPV-002 study and we believe
that it will be a strong support to registration, and future launch of
the product. The information provided by Genomic Vision test is
completely new and gynecologists are very excited by the idea of having
the possibility to propose to their patients a new test that could help
them to optimize their follow up and care. We already know the centers
that are willing to perform the test in Czech Republic and we are
already thinking of making the test available for patients in other
Eastern European Countries”.
This distribution partnership with Phyteneo just comes from the positive
results of the clinical study EXPL-HPV-002 in cervical cancer detection
on October 29, 2018. The collected data showed that the median value of
HR-HPV virus integration in high grade patients is 3 times higher than
in patient with no lesion.
In Czech Republic, 2.2 million screening procedures for cervical cancer
(Pap Smear Test) are performed every year and around 180,000 women are
detected with High risk-HPV.
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic
solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic
diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular
Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic
abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the
pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the
research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic
tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis
tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality
control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50
employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in
compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV -
ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et
CAC® All-Tradable
ABOUT PHYTENEO
Starting from scientific research activities, Phyteneo has been
primarily focusing on the research of medicinal effects of natural
molecules. The results of these activities enable to develop effective
and safe solutions for a wide range of common health issues. The company
is continuously growing and in the last months started the new projects
with high value added e.g. registration of medicine or commercial
partnership. The Company has approximately 30 employees.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain
forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic
Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance
that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements
are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the
“Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017,
available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic
Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual
results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic
Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to
sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to
purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The
distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach
of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must
inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005281/en/