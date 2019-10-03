Log in
Genomic Vision : and PolyAn Sign an Agreement for the Production and Supply of Coverslips

10/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 - GV), a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome, announced today the signature of a supply agreement with PolyAn in the field of manufacturing and supply of coverslips.

The recent development of Life Science Research (LSR) product line by Genomic Vision has increased the need for high quality silanized glass coverslips. Together with the growing demand for coverslips, it appeared necessary to secure the best surface quality.

In order to address this challenge, Genomic Vision looked for a new partner able to produce high quality coverslip to become its manufacturing partner.

Florence Mahé, Head of R&D and manufacturing at Genomic Vision, declared: “PolyAn is the right partner for Genomic Vision for coverslip manufacturing: high quality standard, process scale up capabilities and strong expertise in glass surface functionalization. The Genomic Vision coverslip is a key consumable without which DNA could not be combed correctly. Consumption of coverslip has been constantly increasing these last years. In 2018, more than 20.000 units have been used in the world.”

Fridtjof Lechhart, CEO of PolyAn, added: “We are very glad for having set up this exclusive supply agreement with Genomic Vision. With the development of the different promising assay in the LSR field, such as in Quality Control and in DNA replication, we are confident that we will be able to meet the demand, to increase the batch size and therefore the production. We are also pleased to participate in providing researchers, doctors and patient with high quality and accurate results thanks to best quality surfaces to stretch DNA strands.”

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

Genomic Vision is a biotechnology company developing molecular and Artificial Intelligence tools to control quality and safety of genetically modified genome in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes.

Genomic Vision proprietary molecular tools provide robust quantitative measurements that are needed to enable high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are currently use for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases.

Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

ABOUT POLYAN

PolyAn is a nanotechnology company specialized in the modification of surfaces using Molecular Surface Engineering (MSE). Since 1996 PolyAn develops and manufactures consumables for multiplex diagnostic and Life Science research.

PolyAn is certified according to DIN ISO 9001. PolyAn’s production facilities also include a class 7 cleanroom.

Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et CAC® All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.


© Business Wire 2019
