Genomic Vision : and Sanofi Signed a Research Agreement in the Field of Biomanufacturing in Gene Therapy Projects

07/30/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 - GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced the signature, on July 24, 2019, of a research agreement with Sanofi in the field of biomanufacturing in gene therapy projects.

In 2018, in the scope of its commercial development in Life Science Research (LSR) market, Genomic Vision developed new applications of its proprietary molecular combing technology to fulfill demand in the biomanufacturing industry. A new Quality Control assay for visualizing genetic modifications in bioproduction and addressing clonality issues was developed. Genomic Vision has also developed quality control tools adapted to gene editing and is currently working with the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and several key industrial players in this field.

Gene and cell therapy have emerged as promising treatments for numerous diseases including viral infections, hereditary disorders and cancer. Multiple techniques are used to produce recombinant cell lines and new techniques continue to be developed with the aim of providing consistent and safer Biologics.

The Quality Control assay of Genomic Vision provides a promising tool for the fine characterization of recombinant cell line stability over conventional methods. Within the framework of the agreement with Sanofi, Genomic Vision will perform the genetic characterization of Sanofi cell lines from the Framingham research center (Boston, US).

Stéphane Altaba, Executive Vice-President Corporate Development of Genomic Vision, stated: “It is a great opportunity for Genomic Vision to work with Sanofi in the promising field of viral particle production where quality control is key in ensuring consistency in bioproduction. We are confident that the outcomes of this collaboration will allow our technology to be used routinely and to contribute to a better quality control of biological products such as therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and viral particles. This research agreement also affirms our strategic decision to enter the LSR market in the quality control of gene editing and biomanufacturing. The unique features of our technology provide us with competitive advantages in penetrating this market.”

The financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed.

***

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 30 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV - ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Membre des indices CAC® Mid & Small et CAC® All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.


© Business Wire 2019
