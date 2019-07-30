Genomic Vision : and Sanofi Signed a Research Agreement in the Field of Biomanufacturing in Gene Therapy Projects

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 - GV), a company specialized in the development of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases and applications for life sciences research (LSR), today announced the signature, on July 24, 2019, of a research agreement with Sanofi in the field of biomanufacturing in gene therapy projects.

In 2018, in the scope of its commercial development in Life Science Research (LSR) market, Genomic Vision developed new applications of its proprietary molecular combing technology to fulfill demand in the biomanufacturing industry. A new Quality Control assay for visualizing genetic modifications in bioproduction and addressing clonality issues was developed. Genomic Vision has also developed quality control tools adapted to gene editing and is currently working with the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and several key industrial players in this field.

Gene and cell therapy have emerged as promising treatments for numerous diseases including viral infections, hereditary disorders and cancer. Multiple techniques are used to produce recombinant cell lines and new techniques continue to be developed with the aim of providing consistent and safer Biologics.

The Quality Control assay of Genomic Vision provides a promising tool for the fine characterization of recombinant cell line stability over conventional methods. Within the framework of the agreement with Sanofi, Genomic Vision will perform the genetic characterization of Sanofi cell lines from the Framingham research center (Boston, US).

Stéphane Altaba, Executive Vice-President Corporate Development of Genomic Vision, stated: “It is a great opportunity for Genomic Vision to work with Sanofi in the promising field of viral particle production where quality control is key in ensuring consistency in bioproduction. We are confident that the outcomes of this collaboration will allow our technology to be used routinely and to contribute to a better quality control of biological products such as therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and viral particles. This research agreement also affirms our strategic decision to enter the LSR market in the quality control of gene editing and biomanufacturing. The unique features of our technology provide us with competitive advantages in penetrating this market.”

The financial terms of this agreement have not been disclosed.

