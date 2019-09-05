Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Placement Of MX$300 Million Through Two Unsecured Local Bond Offerings

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, today announced the placement of $300 million Mexican pesos in two short-term unsecured local bonds issued through the Mexican Stock Exchange ("BMV") and with a maturity of 168 and 364 days, respectively.

This is the first short-term unsecured local bond issuance in the Company's history. Both placements were nearly five-times oversubscribed from the original offering amount of $300 million pesos. For both placements, Actinver and BBVA Casa de Bolsa acted as joint book runners.

Antonio Zamora Galland, Genomma Lab Vice President of Finance and Administration commented: "We are very pleased with the result of our first local bond issuances and are particularly appreciative of our investors' continued trust and support of Genomma Lab." He added, "The success of our initial short-term debt placements provide new financing alternatives for our Company."

Genomma Lab is authorized to issue short-term and long-term unsecured local bonds under the Company's Recurring Debt Issuer Program recently instituted in July 2019 by the Mexican Security and Exchange Commission ("CNBV").

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Latin America. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of Premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model. For more information visit: www.genommalab.com

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

